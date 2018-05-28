Lundi 28 mai vers 15h

l’Alpha & l’Omega par Laurent Charrier par Henri

The Dells / Love Is Blue (Love Is Blue, Chess 1969)

Gandalf / Golden Earrings (Gandalf, 1968, Radioactive Records)

Omega / Legy Erös ! (Csillagok Utjàn, Pepita 1978)

Red Rhodes / Lunar Nova (Velvet Hammer In A Cowboy Band, Countryside Records 1973)

John Dankworth / Return From Ashes (1974, compilation Dusty Fingers, Strictly Break Records 1998)

BadBadNotGood / Speaking Gently (IV, Innovative Leisure 2016)

Prophets Of Soul / Ain’t No Sunshine (Gregory James Edition, Brunswick Record 1972)

Duke Edwards and The Youngones / Man : Don’t Cry Baby - Why ? - Reach For A Star (Is It Too Late ?, Prestige Records 1968)

Sonic Youth / The Burning Spear (Sonic Youth, Neutral Records 1982)

The Honneymoon Killers / Histoire à Suivre/Wait & See (1982, compilation Crammed Global Soundclash 1980-89, Crammed Discs 2003)

Can / Moonshake (Future Days, United Artists Records 1973)

Lee Dorsey / Working In The Coal Mine (Best Of Lee Dorsey, Regal 1969)

Chuck Berry / Jo Jo Gune (Berry Is On Top, Chess 1959)

The Meters / Sehorns Farm (Instrumental, Barclay 1970)

Khruangbin / Friday Morning (Con Todo El Mundo, Night Time Stories 2018)

Edwin Starr / Jennifer’s Love Theme (BOF Hell Up In Harlem, Motown 1974)

John S. Hall & Kramer / My Personal Life (Real Men, Shimmy Discs 1991)

Nina Harker / Idaho Sief (45 tours, Le Syndicat des Scorpions 2016)

Azalia Snail / Soul Clap (The "Cooling System" Sessions, Prescription Disc 1998)

Eddie Warner / Brutus Drums (Progressive Percussions, L’Illustration Musicale 1968)

Precision Bearings / Roller Funk (45 tours, Fowl Records 1981)

R. Stevie Moore / Love Has Doubt (What’s The Point ?!! Cuneiform Records 1984)

Torben Unit / Kristina (Torben Unit, Money Sex Records 2016)

Klaus Johann Grobe / Baby Lass Uns Sein (45 tours, Troube In Mind Records 2015)

Neil Ardley / Rainbow Six (Kaleidoscope of Rainbows, Line Records 1976-1983)

Jon Lucien / Lady Love (Rashida, RCA 1973)

Galt McDermot / Easy To Be Hard (OST Hair, RCA 1968)

O Ji Ji / The Shadow (compilation AOR Global Sounds, Favorite Recordings 1975-1983, 2016)