lundi 28 mai 2018
Lundi 28 mai vers 15h
l’Alpha & l’Omega par Laurent Charrier
par Henri
The Dells / Love Is Blue (Love Is Blue, Chess 1969)
Gandalf / Golden Earrings (Gandalf, 1968, Radioactive Records)
Omega / Legy Erös ! (Csillagok Utjàn, Pepita 1978)
Red Rhodes / Lunar Nova (Velvet Hammer In A Cowboy Band, Countryside Records 1973)
John Dankworth / Return From Ashes (1974, compilation Dusty Fingers, Strictly Break Records 1998)
BadBadNotGood / Speaking Gently (IV, Innovative Leisure 2016)
Prophets Of Soul / Ain’t No Sunshine (Gregory James Edition, Brunswick Record 1972)
Duke Edwards and The Youngones / Man : Don’t Cry Baby - Why ? - Reach For A Star (Is It Too Late ?, Prestige Records 1968)
Sonic Youth / The Burning Spear (Sonic Youth, Neutral Records 1982)
The Honneymoon Killers / Histoire à Suivre/Wait & See (1982, compilation Crammed Global Soundclash 1980-89, Crammed Discs 2003)
Can / Moonshake (Future Days, United Artists Records 1973)
Lee Dorsey / Working In The Coal Mine (Best Of Lee Dorsey, Regal 1969)
Chuck Berry / Jo Jo Gune (Berry Is On Top, Chess 1959)
The Meters / Sehorns Farm (Instrumental, Barclay 1970)
Khruangbin / Friday Morning (Con Todo El Mundo, Night Time Stories 2018)
Edwin Starr / Jennifer’s Love Theme (BOF Hell Up In Harlem, Motown 1974)
John S. Hall & Kramer / My Personal Life (Real Men, Shimmy Discs 1991)
Nina Harker / Idaho Sief (45 tours, Le Syndicat des Scorpions 2016)
Azalia Snail / Soul Clap (The "Cooling System" Sessions, Prescription Disc 1998)
Eddie Warner / Brutus Drums (Progressive Percussions, L’Illustration Musicale 1968)
Precision Bearings / Roller Funk (45 tours, Fowl Records 1981)
R. Stevie Moore / Love Has Doubt (What’s The Point ?!! Cuneiform Records 1984)
Torben Unit / Kristina (Torben Unit, Money Sex Records 2016)
Klaus Johann Grobe / Baby Lass Uns Sein (45 tours, Troube In Mind Records 2015)
Neil Ardley / Rainbow Six (Kaleidoscope of Rainbows, Line Records 1976-1983)
Jon Lucien / Lady Love (Rashida, RCA 1973)
Galt McDermot / Easy To Be Hard (OST Hair, RCA 1968)
O Ji Ji / The Shadow (compilation AOR Global Sounds, Favorite Recordings 1975-1983, 2016)
