Mardi 12 décembre vers 14h
Soul music par Karen Legoux
par Henri
Dans le cadre de ce mois spécial Jetodon, Karen Legoux (ex-animatrice de l’émission Katharsis pendant 15 ans sur Jet) vient proposer une sélection de Soul Music, une passion musicale qu’elle nourrit depuis l’enfance.
Lamont Dozier / Going back to my roots (Peddlin’ Music On The Side, Warner Bros 1977)
Jackie Wilson / Lonely teardrops (Lonely teardrops, Brunswick Recs, 1958)
Wilson Pickett / In the midnight hour (In the Midnight Hour, Stax 1965)
Sheila E. / A love bizarre (In romance 1600, Paisley park 1985)
The Four Tops / I can’t help myself (Four Tops Second Album, Motown 1965)
The Commodores / Nightshift (Nightshift, Motown 1985)
Diana Ross & The Supremes / I hear a symphony (I Hear a Symphony, Motown 1965)
The Drifters / On broadway (Under the Boardwalk, Atlantic recs 1963)
Smokey Robinson & The Miracles / Love machine (City of angels, Motown 1975)
James Brown / Living in America (Rocky IV, Scotti Bros. 1985)
Billy Paul / We all got a mission (Let ’em in, Philadelphia recs 1976)
Marvin Gaye / Mercy, mercy me (The ecology) (What’s Going On, Motown 1971)
The Isley Brothers / This old heart of mine (This Old Heart of Mine, Motown 1966)
The Jackson 5 / I was made to love her (Going back to yesterday, Motown 1986)
Roachford / Cuddy toy (Roachford, CBS 1988)
Martha Reeves & The Vandellas / Nowhere to run (Dance Party, Motown 1965)
Graham central station / People (Graham central station, Warner 1974 04:29)
Stevie Wonder / Signed, Sealed, Delivered (I’m Yours) (Signed, Sealed & Delivered, Motown 1970)
The Funk Brothers / Ain’t no mountain high enough (Motown 1967)
Kool & the gang / Misled (Emergency, Polygram 1984)
Edwin Starr / War (War & Peace, Motown 1970)
Ray Charles / Hit the road Jack (ABC - Paramount 1961)
Chris Clark / Love’s gone bad (Soul Sounds, Motown 1967)
Rick James / Super Freak (Part 1) (Street Songs, Motown 1981)
The Temptations / My girl (The Temptations Sing Smokey, Motown 1964)
Mary Wells / My guy (Mary Wells Sings My Guy, Motown 1964)
Prince : Anna stesia (LiveSexy ’88, Paisley park 1988)
Dee Clark / Little bitty pretty one
Lionel Ritchie / Dancing on the ceiling (Dancing on the Ceiling, Motown 1986)
Otis Redding / Satisfaction (Otis Redding Sings Soul, Stax 1965)
Diana Ross / My old piano (Diana, Motown 1980)
Michael Jackson / Got to be there (Got to be there, Motown 1972)
The Time / Skillet (Pandemonium, Paisley park 1990)
Nina Simone / Ain’t got no, I’ve got life (Nuff Said, RCA 1968)
Ike & Tina Turner / River deep mountain high (River Deep – Mountain High, Capitol recs 1966)
Sly Stone (Feat. Ray Manzarek) / Dance to the music (I’m back ! Family & friends, Cleopatra recs 2011)
Aretha Franklin / I Say A Little Prayer (Aretha Now, Atlantic recs 1968)
Funkadelic / One nation under a groove (Funkadelic, Warner Bros. 1978)
The Velvelettes / Ain’t no place like (Motown)
Yvonne Baker / You didn’t say a word (1966)
Lenny Kravitz / Let love rule (Let love rule, Virgin 1989)
