Mardi 14 novembre vers 14h30

Alors qu’il est de passage dans la région pour quelques concerts,(alias) vient en direct cet après-midi pour discuter de musique et de son nouvel albumfraichement sorti (Sosei Records/Arbouse Recordings)Une : Photo © Nicola Lo Calzo / l’agence à Paris : Gerardo DE SOUZA and the DEATH on Ouidah’s Beach ( closed to the « Gate of No Return » ) after the Buryan ceremony.