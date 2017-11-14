mardi 14 novembre 2017
Mardi 14 novembre vers 14h30
Brome, en direct
par Henri
Alors qu’il est de passage dans la région pour quelques concerts, Timothée Demoury (alias Brome) vient en direct cet après-midi pour discuter de musique et de son nouvel album Grand Bois fraichement sorti (Sosei Records/Arbouse Recordings) Une : Photo © Nicola Lo Calzo / l’agence à Paris : Gerardo DE SOUZA and the DEATH on Ouidah’s Beach ( closed to the « Gate of No Return » ) after the Buryan ceremony.


