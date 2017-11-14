JETFM 91.2FM

saison 2011-2012
mardi 14 novembre 2017

Mardi 14 novembre vers 14h30

Brome, en direct

par Henri

Alors qu’il est de passage dans la région pour quelques concerts, Timothée Demoury (alias Brome) vient en direct cet après-midi pour discuter de musique et de son nouvel album Grand Bois fraichement sorti (Sosei Records/Arbouse Recordings) une Une : Photo © Nicola Lo Calzo / l’agence à Paris : Gerardo DE SOUZA and the DEATH on Ouidah’s Beach ( closed to the « Gate of No Return » ) after the Buryan ceremony.