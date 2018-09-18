Mardi 18 septembre à 14h
Kizmiaz Records : 10 ans !
par Henri
A l’occasion des 10 ans de Kizmiaz Records, célébrés toute cette année par une série de concerts des artistes du label, l’un de ses co-fondateur, David (alias Twist), vient nous régaler tout l’après-midi d’extraits des 47 références déjà sorties.
L’occasion également d’annoncer une 4e soirée, le 29 septembre prochain avec Slim Wild Boar OMB à Pioche puis Bikini Gorge, Decheman&Gardener & Magnetix au Bar à Son (Pannonica)
Decheman & The Gardener / Nothing To Lose (Decheman & the Gardener L.P.)
King Automatic / Road Crash Fascinating (King Automatic vs Bud McMuffin, 45 tours)
Automatic Pussycat / Away (from the eyes of Nancy) (45 tours)
Bud McMuffin / Black Mamba (King Automatic vs Bud McMuffin, 45 tours)
Hipbone Slim and The Kneetremblers / Eye Of The Storm (45 tours)
Movie Star Junkies / Requiem Pour Un Con (45 tours)
Major Dolby / Le Fanfaron (45 tours)
The Cavaliers / Wild For Kicks (45 tours)
Bang Bang Band Girl / Lies (45 tours)
Ville Fantôme / Anything 4 U (45 tours)
Magnetix / Hot Pearl Snatch (Cramped !, livre + 45 tours)
Bikini Gorge / Stranded (Stranded, 45 tours)
Magnetix / Impaction (Eyes Park, 45 tours)
Birds Are Alive / Can’t Find My Mind (Cramped !, livre + 45 tours)
Pink Slip Daddy / Good Hard Rock (Good Hard Rock, 45 tours)
Chrome Reverse / Do What ? (Do What ? 45 tours)
Slim Wild Boar & His Forsaken Shadow / My Gun, My Scotch & Myself (The Lovesick, The Guilty & The Drunk)
Thee Marvin Gays / It’s Easier To Be Dumb (It’s Easier To Be Dumb)
Thee Verduns / Men (Nos Épaules)
King Automatic & Monsieur Verdun / Générique (BO Sur Les Toits)
The Royal Premiers / Barricuda (Hifi Sound For Hipshakers !)
The Toxics / Eyeball City (The Toxics)
