Mardi 18 septembre à 14h

A l’occasion des 10 ans de Kizmiaz Records, célébrés toute cette année par une série de concerts des artistes du label, l’un de ses co-fondateur, David (alias Twist), vient nous régaler tout l’après-midi d’extraits des 47 références déjà sorties.

L’occasion également d’annoncer une 4e soirée, le 29 septembre prochain avec Slim Wild Boar OMB à Pioche puis Bikini Gorge, Decheman&Gardener & Magnetix au Bar à Son (Pannonica)

Decheman & The Gardener / Nothing To Lose (Decheman & the Gardener L.P.)

King Automatic / Road Crash Fascinating (King Automatic vs Bud McMuffin, 45 tours)

Automatic Pussycat / Away (from the eyes of Nancy) (45 tours)

Bud McMuffin / Black Mamba (King Automatic vs Bud McMuffin, 45 tours)

Hipbone Slim and The Kneetremblers / Eye Of The Storm (45 tours)

Movie Star Junkies / Requiem Pour Un Con (45 tours)

Major Dolby / Le Fanfaron (45 tours)

The Cavaliers / Wild For Kicks (45 tours)

Bang Bang Band Girl / Lies (45 tours)

Ville Fantôme / Anything 4 U (45 tours)

Magnetix / Hot Pearl Snatch (Cramped !, livre + 45 tours)

Bikini Gorge / Stranded (Stranded, 45 tours)

Magnetix / Impaction (Eyes Park, 45 tours)

Birds Are Alive / Can’t Find My Mind (Cramped !, livre + 45 tours)

Pink Slip Daddy / Good Hard Rock (Good Hard Rock, 45 tours)

Chrome Reverse / Do What ? (Do What ? 45 tours)

Slim Wild Boar & His Forsaken Shadow / My Gun, My Scotch & Myself (The Lovesick, The Guilty & The Drunk)

Thee Marvin Gays / It’s Easier To Be Dumb (It’s Easier To Be Dumb)

Thee Verduns / Men (Nos Épaules)

King Automatic & Monsieur Verdun / Générique (BO Sur Les Toits)

The Royal Premiers / Barricuda (Hifi Sound For Hipshakers !)

The Toxics / Eyeball City (The Toxics)