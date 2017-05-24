Mercredi 24 mai vers 13h

Léa Giret construit des playlist comme d’autres des bâtiments. Elle échafaude, assemble, installe, constitue, solidifie et polie de fort jolies programmations musicales qui vont puiser juste ce qu’il faut de racines culturelles pour encrer le tout dans un paysage sonore contemporain.

Une résidence mensuelle est confiée à Léa depuis septembre 2016, chaque quatrième mercredi du mois.

Maousse Costo

• Omo Micro Tutti rikiki maousse costo – pub pour une lessive (1992)

• Nicolas Jaar & Soul Keita /Parasol (Democracy EP, Greta Cottage Workshop, 2009 )

• Hubbabubbaklubb/Mopedbart (Mopedbart EP,Death Strobe Records, 2013)

• Nino Ferrer / Looking for you (Nino and Radiah, CBS, 1974)

• Jay Daniel / Last of the dogons ( Broken knowz, Technicolour, 2016)

• S8JFOU / Waiting for my sushi (CONSTR8RE MA MAISON, 2016) https://soundcloud.com/s8jfou

• Photay / Bombogenesis ( label : Astro notico, 2017)

• Portico quartet / Windows seat ( Portico Quartet, Real world records, 2012)

• C cat trance / Shake the mind ( Shake the mind, Ink records, 1986)

• Saraba / Saté muso ( Papa music !, Inner music, 1983)

• Shina Williams & His African percussionists / Agboju Logun ( African dances, Phonodisk, 1984)

• Elia y Elizabeth / Alegria ( La onda de Elia y elizabeth, Vampi soul, 2014)

• Quarteto Em Cy / Tudo que voce podia ser (Quarteto Em Cy, Odeon, 1972)

• Franko Xavier / Antes Pouco Que Nenhum (Pura Vida Presents : Beach Diggin’ Volume 3,Heavenly Sweetness, 2015)

• Homeshake / Doo dah (In the shower, Sinderlyn, 2014)

• DELAWHERE / Priorities (2015) https://soundcloud.com/delawhere

• Dunkelziffer / Keine Python (Colours and Soul, FünfUndVierzig, 1983)

• Jago / I’m going to go remix (unofficial release, Full time records, 2014)

• Vulfpeck / Fugue state (Fugue state, 2014)

• Ratatat / Flynn (LP3, XL recordings, 2008)

• Salvador S.OWWL / Tightrope walker (La tournée des grands ducs, Prrrrrrr, 2017) https://soundcloud.com/sowwwl

• Khruangbin / Two fish and an elephant (The Universe Smiles Upon You, Night time stories Ltd., 2015)

• Lambchop / Interrupted ( What another man spills ,City slang, 1998)

• Bruce Brubaker / Metamorphosis 5 ( Glass piano, Infiné, 2015)

• Asis / Part 4 (My house is Not your house, Acido records, 2016)

• Cosmo Shaldrake / Rich ( Pelicans we, Transgressive records, 2015)

• Georges Duke / The aura will prevail (The aura will prevail EP, MPS records, 1975)