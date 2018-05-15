mardi 15 mai 2018
RIP Glenn Branca (6 octobre 1948 - 13 mai 2018)
En 2011, Cosmogol999 avait consacré quatre émissions à cet artiste hors-norme. Elles sont accessibles sur mixcloud.
par Cosmogol 999
https://cosmogol999.blogspot.fr/2012/01/cosmogol999006-27112011-branca-no-wave.html
https://cosmogol999.blogspot.fr/2012/01/cosmogol999007-04122011-branca-galaxy.html
https://cosmogol999.blogspot.fr/2012/01/cosmogol999008-11122011-branca-3.html
https://cosmogol999.blogspot.fr/2012/01/cosmogol999009-18122011-branca-4.html