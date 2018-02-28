JETFM 91.2FM

  Radia, mercredi 28 février,
mercredi 28 février 2018

Radia, mercredi 28 février, 16h30

Show 674 : Speeches by Kinga Tóth, Opcion, Patrick Wurzwallner and Max Höfler (Radio Helsinki)

par Henri

Speeches by Kinga Tóth, Opcion, Patrick Wurzwallner and Max Höfler

Speech
noun
1. The expression of or the ability to express thoughts and feelings by articulate sounds.
‘he was born deaf and without the power of speech’
1.1. A person’s style of speaking.
‘she wouldn’t accept his correction of her speech’
2. A formal address or discourse delivered to an audience.
‘he gave a speech about the company’
2.1. A sequence of lines written for one character in a play.
‘Antony’s speech over Caesar’s body’

Origin
Old English sprǣc, sprēc, later spēc, of West Germanic origin : related to Dutch spraak, German Sprache, also to speak.

Pronunciation
speech /spiːtʃ/

listen to speeches

—————————————–

Opcion (electronics)
Kinga Tóth (vox, fx)
Max Höfler (vox, fx)
Patrick Wurzwallner (drums)

http://opcion.mur.at/
http://wurzi.klingt.org/
http://max.hoefler.mur.at/
http://tothkinga.blogspot.co.at/