Radia, mercredi 28 février, 16h30

Speeches by Kinga Tóth, Opcion, Patrick Wurzwallner and Max Höfler

Speech

noun

1. The expression of or the ability to express thoughts and feelings by articulate sounds.

‘he was born deaf and without the power of speech’

1.1. A person’s style of speaking.

‘she wouldn’t accept his correction of her speech’

2. A formal address or discourse delivered to an audience.

‘he gave a speech about the company’

2.1. A sequence of lines written for one character in a play.

‘Antony’s speech over Caesar’s body’

Origin

Old English sprǣc, sprēc, later spēc, of West Germanic origin : related to Dutch spraak, German Sprache, also to speak.

Pronunciation

speech /spiːtʃ/

listen to speeches

Opcion (electronics)

Kinga Tóth (vox, fx)

Max Höfler (vox, fx)

Patrick Wurzwallner (drums)

http://opcion.mur.at/

http://wurzi.klingt.org/

http://max.hoefler.mur.at/

http://tothkinga.blogspot.co.at/