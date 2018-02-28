Radia, mercredi 28 février, 16h30
Show 674 : Speeches by Kinga Tóth, Opcion, Patrick Wurzwallner and Max Höfler (Radio Helsinki)
par Henri
Speeches by Kinga Tóth, Opcion, Patrick Wurzwallner and Max Höfler
Speech
noun
1. The expression of or the ability to express thoughts and feelings by articulate sounds.
‘he was born deaf and without the power of speech’
1.1. A person’s style of speaking.
‘she wouldn’t accept his correction of her speech’
2. A formal address or discourse delivered to an audience.
‘he gave a speech about the company’
2.1. A sequence of lines written for one character in a play.
‘Antony’s speech over Caesar’s body’
Origin
Old English sprǣc, sprēc, later spēc, of West Germanic origin : related to Dutch spraak, German Sprache, also to speak.
Pronunciation
speech /spiːtʃ/
—————————————–
Opcion (electronics)
Kinga Tóth (vox, fx)
Max Höfler (vox, fx)
Patrick Wurzwallner (drums)
http://opcion.mur.at/
http://wurzi.klingt.org/
http://max.hoefler.mur.at/
http://tothkinga.blogspot.co.at/
SALON D'ECOUTE
- Aucun audio !
DERNIERS ARTICLES
- 28.02 Radia, mercredi 28 février, 16h30
- 14.02 Radia, mercredi 14 février, 16h30
- 31.01 Radia, mercredi 31 janvier, 16h30
- 10.01 Radia, mercredi 10 janvier, 16h30
- 3.01 Radia, mercredi 03 janvier, 16h30