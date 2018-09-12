Résidence : Cyril Caucat (Arbouse recordings), mercredi 12 septembre à 14h

Cyril Caucat est le fondateur et animateur du label arbouse recordings depuis 1999. Mais ce n’est pas tout. Cyril propose régulièrement des sessions de musiques inactuelles qu’il dépose sur le blog arbouse recordings. Il aurait été fort dommage de s’en priver à la radio. Depuis 2016 nous accueillons une résidence mensuelle, chaque deuxième mercredi du mois pour diffuser ses playlists.

Pour ce mois de septembre deux sessions archives :

Session1

Low "Lullaby"

Mogwai "Portugal"

Slowblow "Beginning"

Yume Bitsu "Be afraid"

Amor Belhom Duo "Reminds me of"

Idaho "Waited for you"

The National "Rains of Castomere"

Helio sequence "Harvester Pastime"

Stockholm Monsters "National Pastime"

Balmorhea "The winter"

Evening Hymns "Cabin in the burn"

Efrim "Heavy calls & hospitals blues"

Helios "A mountain of ice"

The Smiths "I won’t share you"

Session 1bis :

1- Make Up "I want some" (K records, 1999)

- Born on the floor

- Grey motorcycle

2- The Drones "Feelin kinda free" (Tropical Fuck Storm Records, 2016)

- Boredom

- To think that i once loved you

3- Jon Spencer Blues Explosion "Orange" (Matador, 1994)

- Bellbottoms

- Brenda

4- Kid Congo & The Pink Monkey "Haunted Head" (In the Red, 2013)

- Su Su

- Haunted Head

5- The Del-Gators "Pound down !" (Voodoo Rhythm, 2001)

- Lay it down

- Cruel game

6- Movie Star Junkies "Evil moods" (Voodoo Rhythm, 2014)

- Rising

- Jim Thompson

7- Royal Trux " Accelerator" & "Thank you" (Drag City)

- Map of the city

- Liar