Résidence : Cyril Caucat, mercredi 11 octobre vers 14h

Cyril Caucat, fondateur et animateur du label arbouse recordings depuis 1999, tient également une belle boutique de disques à Rodez. Mais ce n’est pas tout. Cyril propose régulièrement des sessions de musiques inactuelles qu’il dépose sur le blog arbouse recordings. Il aurait été fort dommage de s’en priver à la radio. Voici donc que se poursuit une résidence mensuelle, chaque deuxième mercredi du mois, qui voit la diffusion aujourd’hui de deux sessions :

Session 1bis :

1- Make Up "I want some" (K records, 1999)

- Born on the floor

- Grey motorcycle

2- The Drones "Feelin kinda free" (Tropical Fuck Storm Records, 2016)

- Boredom

- To think that i once loved you

3- Jon Spencer Blues Explosion "Orange" (Matador, 1994)

- Bellbottoms

- Brenda

4- Kid Congo & The Pink Monkey "Haunted Head" (In the Red, 2013)

- Su Su

- Haunted Head

5- The Del-Gators "Pound down !" (Voodoo Rhythm, 2001)

- Lay it down

- Cruel game

6- Movie Star Junkies "Evil moods" (Voodoo Rhythm, 2014)

- Rising

- Jim Thompson

7- Royal Trux " Accelerator" & "Thank you" (Drag City)

- Map of the city

- Liar

Session 16 :

Rien "This is our grunge"

Russian Circles "Ethel"

Polvo "Total immersion"

Kepler "Upper Canada fight song"

Gregor Sansa "Untitled track 2"

Mogwai "Death rays"

Explosion in the sky "The only moment we were alone"

Silent Whale becomes a dream "Before the coming sun"

Acetate Zero "Heavy super twin"