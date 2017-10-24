Résidence : Léa Giret, mercredi 25 octobre vers 14h

Léa Giret construit des playlist comme d’autres des bâtiments. Elle échafaude, assemble, installe, constitue, solidifie et polie de fort jolies programmations musicales qui vont puiser juste ce qu’il faut de racines culturelles pour encrer le tout dans un paysage sonore contemporain.

Une résidence mensuelle est confiée à Léa depuis septembre 2016, chaque quatrième mercredi du mois.

" BIGRE "

• Ігор Цимбровський -Прийди Янголе / Прийди Янголе, Koka Records, 1996

• Arleta "Mia fora thymamai" ("Once, I Remember")

• Roberto Musci- Claudia, Wilhelm R And Me / Tower Of Silence, Music for memory, 2016

• Eirwud Mudwasser – Shivers / Ziggurat EP, Balearic Social Records, 2015

• Neniu – Voyeurisme / 2017

• Roberto Musci / Giovanni Venosta - Lullabies ... Mother Sings ... Father Plays … / Urban And Tribal Portraits,ReR Megacorp , 1988

• Ennio morricone – Addio a cheyenne / C’era una volta il west, RCA, 1969

• Googoosh – Gol bi goldoon / Pomegranates , Persian Pop, Funk, Folk And Psych Of The 60s And 70s, Finders Keepers Records, 2009

• Imarhan - Assossamagh /Imarhan, City Slang, 2016

• Zru vogue -Nakweda Dream / Zru vogue, Zero Risk Records, 1982

• Admas - Astawesalehu / Sons Of Ethiopia, African Heritage Records, 1984

• Hailu Mergia- Shilela / Hailu Mergia & His Classical Instrument : Shemonmuanaye,Awesome Tapes From Africa, 2013

• Davy Kehoe -Storm Desmond / Short Passing Game, Wah Wah Wino, 2017

• Nancy Sinatra & Lee Hazlewood – Lady bird / Nancy & Lee, Reprise Records, 1968

• Señor Coconut Y Su Conjunto – Showroom dummies, El Baile Alemán, Emperor Norton,1999

• عمر خورشيد * = Omar Khorshid -Solenzara /Belly Dance With Omar Khorshid And His Magic Guitar, Parlophone, voix de l’orient, 1975

• Ahehehinnou Vincent – Best woman / Ahehehinnou Vincent Vol. 1, Hasbunalau Record Company, 1978

• Tonio Rubio – Bass in action n°2 / Rhythms, Tele music, 1973

• Pink Floyd – Julia Dream / It Would Be So Nice, Columbia, 1968

• Floating Points – ARP3 / Shadows EP, Eglo records, 2011