saison 2011-2012
lundi 23 janvier 2017

The Butcher Experience / Emission n°20

Everything about Radiohead (part. 1)

par The Butcher

L’épisode 20 de The Butcher Experience est consacré au monument du rock moderne qu’est Radiohead. De leur rencontre à l’école, au changement de cap de Kid A, du premier groupe On a Friday au chef d’oeuvre OK Computer, l’épisode 20 vous montrera l’évolution du groupe, d’outsider de la britpop à celui de plus grosse machine économico-marketing du rock actuel.

Tracklist :

Ouverture - Radiohead / Planet Telex

 Radiohead / You
 Radiohead / Anyone Can Play Guitar
 Radiohead /The Trickster
 Radiohead /Permanent Daylight
 Radiohead / My Iron Lung
 Radiohead / Just
 Radiohead / Paranoid Android
 Radiohead / Climbing Up the Walls
 Radiohead / Everything in Its Right Place
 Radiohead / Idioteque
 Radiohead / Optimistic

Documents joints