The Butcher Experience / Emission n°20

L’épisode 20 de The Butcher Experience est consacré au monument du rock moderne qu’est Radiohead. De leur rencontre à l’école, au changement de cap de Kid A, du premier groupe On a Friday au chef d’oeuvre OK Computer, l’épisode 20 vous montrera l’évolution du groupe, d’outsider de la britpop à celui de plus grosse machine économico-marketing du rock actuel.

Tracklist :

Ouverture - Radiohead / Planet Telex

Radiohead / You

Radiohead / Anyone Can Play Guitar

Radiohead /The Trickster

Radiohead /Permanent Daylight

Radiohead / My Iron Lung

Radiohead / Just

Radiohead / Paranoid Android

Radiohead / Climbing Up the Walls

Radiohead / Everything in Its Right Place

Radiohead / Idioteque

Radiohead / Optimistic

