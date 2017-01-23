par The Butcher
L’épisode 20 de The Butcher Experience est consacré au monument du rock moderne qu’est Radiohead. De leur rencontre à l’école, au changement de cap de Kid A, du premier groupe On a Friday au chef d’oeuvre OK Computer, l’épisode 20 vous montrera l’évolution du groupe, d’outsider de la britpop à celui de plus grosse machine économico-marketing du rock actuel.
Tracklist :
Ouverture - Radiohead / Planet Telex
Radiohead / You
Radiohead / Anyone Can Play Guitar
Radiohead /The Trickster
Radiohead /Permanent Daylight
Radiohead / My Iron Lung
Radiohead / Just
Radiohead / Paranoid Android
Radiohead / Climbing Up the Walls
Radiohead / Everything in Its Right Place
Radiohead / Idioteque
Radiohead / Optimistic
