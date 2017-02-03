par The Butcher
L’épisode 22 est consacré à la carrière des américains de Queens of the Stone Age, de Kyuss à ... Like Clockwork, en passant par les changements de line-up, les prestigieuses guest-star et l’usage abusif de psychotropes... Une heure intense et tendue autour du desert rock des californiens.
Tracklist :
Ouverture - Queens of the Stone Age / No One Knows
Kyuss / Supa Scoopa and Mighty Scoop
Queen of the Stone Age / If Only Everything
Queen of the Stone Age / You Can’t Quit Me Baby
Queen of the Stone Age / Feel Good Hit of the Summer
Queen of the Stone Age / Auto Pilot
Queen of the Stone Age / The Sky is Fallin’
Queen of the Stone Age / In My Head
Queen of the Stone Age / I Never Came
Queen of the Stone Age / I Sat by the Ocean
Queen of the Stone Age / Fairweather Friends
Queen of the Stone Age (feat. PJ Harvey) Desert Sessions / I Wanna Make It Wit Chu