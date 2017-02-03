saison 2011-2012
vendredi 3 février 2017

The Butcher Experience / Emission n°22

La fabuleuse histoire de Queens of the Stone Age

par The Butcher

L’épisode 22 est consacré à la carrière des américains de Queens of the Stone Age, de Kyuss à ... Like Clockwork, en passant par les changements de line-up, les prestigieuses guest-star et l’usage abusif de psychotropes... Une heure intense et tendue autour du desert rock des californiens.

Tracklist :

Ouverture - Queens of the Stone Age / No One Knows

 Kyuss / Supa Scoopa and Mighty Scoop
 Queen of the Stone Age / If Only Everything
 Queen of the Stone Age / You Can’t Quit Me Baby
 Queen of the Stone Age / Feel Good Hit of the Summer
 Queen of the Stone Age / Auto Pilot
 Queen of the Stone Age / The Sky is Fallin’
 Queen of the Stone Age / In My Head
 Queen of the Stone Age / I Never Came
 Queen of the Stone Age / I Sat by the Ocean
 Queen of the Stone Age / Fairweather Friends
 Queen of the Stone Age (feat. PJ Harvey) Desert Sessions / I Wanna Make It Wit Chu





