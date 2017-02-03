The Butcher Experience / Emission n°22

L’épisode 22 est consacré à la carrière des américains de Queens of the Stone Age, de Kyuss à ... Like Clockwork, en passant par les changements de line-up, les prestigieuses guest-star et l’usage abusif de psychotropes... Une heure intense et tendue autour du desert rock des californiens.

Tracklist :

Ouverture - Queens of the Stone Age / No One Knows

Kyuss / Supa Scoopa and Mighty Scoop

Queen of the Stone Age / If Only Everything

Queen of the Stone Age / You Can’t Quit Me Baby

Queen of the Stone Age / Feel Good Hit of the Summer

Queen of the Stone Age / Auto Pilot

Queen of the Stone Age / The Sky is Fallin’

Queen of the Stone Age / In My Head

Queen of the Stone Age / I Never Came

Queen of the Stone Age / I Sat by the Ocean

Queen of the Stone Age / Fairweather Friends

Queen of the Stone Age (feat. PJ Harvey) Desert Sessions / I Wanna Make It Wit Chu