The Butcher Experience / Emission n°25

L’épisode 25 de The Butcher Experience s’intéresse à l’auteur-compositeur-interprète James Mercer, qui durant sa carrière aura eu comme constante un gout immodéré pour la pop-music et les chansons mêlant nostalgie ensoleillée et mélancolie guillerette.

De Flake Music à Broken Bells, de The Shins - son groupe emblématique - aux diverses excellentes collaborations, The Butcher Experience vous propose un panorama d’une heure autour de ce grand personnage de la pop américaine.

Tracklist :

Ouverture : Th Shins / Girl Inform Me

Flake Music / Spanway Hits

Flake Music / The Shins

The Shins / New Slang

The Shins / Caring is Creepy

The Shins / So Says I

The Shins / Phantom Limb

Modest Mouse / Missed the Boat

Danger Mouse & Sparklehorse / Insane Lullaby (feat. James Mercer)

Broken Bells / Vaporize

Broken Bells / The High Road

The Shins / Simple Song

The Shins / So Now What

The Shins / Dead Alive

Broken Bells / The Changing Lights / A Take Away Show

