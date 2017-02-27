par The Butcher
L’épisode 25 de The Butcher Experience s’intéresse à l’auteur-compositeur-interprète James Mercer, qui durant sa carrière aura eu comme constante un gout immodéré pour la pop-music et les chansons mêlant nostalgie ensoleillée et mélancolie guillerette.
De Flake Music à Broken Bells, de The Shins - son groupe emblématique - aux diverses excellentes collaborations, The Butcher Experience vous propose un panorama d’une heure autour de ce grand personnage de la pop américaine.
Tracklist :
Ouverture : Th Shins / Girl Inform Me
Flake Music / Spanway Hits
Flake Music / The Shins
The Shins / New Slang
The Shins / Caring is Creepy
The Shins / So Says I
The Shins / Phantom Limb
Modest Mouse / Missed the Boat
Danger Mouse & Sparklehorse / Insane Lullaby (feat. James Mercer)
Broken Bells / Vaporize
Broken Bells / The High Road
The Shins / Simple Song
The Shins / So Now What
The Shins / Dead Alive
Broken Bells / The Changing Lights / A Take Away Show
Retrouvez les infos de The Butcher Experience sur sa page Facebook