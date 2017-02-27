saison 2011-2012
lundi 27 février 2017

The Butcher Experience / Emission n°25

James Mercer : de The Shins à Broken Bells, la pop dans le sang

par The Butcher

L’épisode 25 de The Butcher Experience s’intéresse à l’auteur-compositeur-interprète James Mercer, qui durant sa carrière aura eu comme constante un gout immodéré pour la pop-music et les chansons mêlant nostalgie ensoleillée et mélancolie guillerette.

De Flake Music à Broken Bells, de The Shins - son groupe emblématique - aux diverses excellentes collaborations, The Butcher Experience vous propose un panorama d’une heure autour de ce grand personnage de la pop américaine.

Tracklist :

Ouverture : Th Shins / Girl Inform Me

 Flake Music / Spanway Hits
 Flake Music / The Shins
 The Shins / New Slang
 The Shins / Caring is Creepy
 The Shins / So Says I
 The Shins / Phantom Limb
 Modest Mouse / Missed the Boat
 Danger Mouse & Sparklehorse / Insane Lullaby (feat. James Mercer)
 Broken Bells / Vaporize
 Broken Bells / The High Road
 The Shins / Simple Song
 The Shins / So Now What
 The Shins / Dead Alive
 Broken Bells / The Changing Lights / A Take Away Show

