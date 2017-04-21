The Butcher Experience / Emission n°33

L’épisode 33 de The Butcher Experience est consacré aux reprises dans le rock. Le tour d’horizon sera rapide, non-exhaustif, et surtout totalement subjectif. Mais en fait que faut il pour faire une bonne reprise ? Rester fidèle trait pour trait à l’original ? Le déstructurer ? Changer de langue ? Y apporter sa patte ? Autant de question auquel l’épisode 33 tentera (vaguement) de répondre en vous proposant quelques exemples concrets.

Tracklist :

ouverture - Olivier Libaux feat. Emiliana Torrini / Go with the Flow (Queen of the Stone Age cover)

Elliott Smith / Because (Beatles cover)

Norah Jones / Jesus Etc. (Wilco cover)

Dinosaur Jr. / Fade into You (Mazzy Star cover)

Felix Meyer / Der Windt trägt uns Davon (Noir Désir cover)

Seu Jorge / Starman (David Bowie cover)

Jay Mascis / Waltz #2 (Elliott Smith cover)

Yuck / Bled White (Elliott Smith cover)

Fat Supper / Monkey Gone to Heaven (Pixies cover)

The Breeders / Happiness Is a Warm Gun (Beatles cover)

Sonic Youth / Within You Without You (Beatles cover)

The Go ! Team / Bull in the Heather (Sonic Youth cover)

A Perfect Circle / Imagine (John Lennon cover)

Galaxie 500 / Isn’t It a Pity (George Harrison cover)

Happier / Pink Moon (Nick Drake cover)