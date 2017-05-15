The Butcher Experience / Emission n°36

L’épisode 36 de The Butcher Experience est consacré à Mark Lanegan, artiste très demandé aux multiples projets collaboratifs. De ses débuts grunge chez les Screaming Trees, de son amitié avec Kurt Cobain, Josh Homme et Greg Dulli, en passant par son passage chez les Queens of the Stone Age, mais également en solo, en groupe, ou avec Isobel Campbell, l’américain possède une discographie aux multiples facettes avec comme constante cette voix puissante et ténébreuse.

Tracklist :

ouverture - Mark Lanegan Band / Emperor

Screaming Trees / Alice Said

Mark Lanegan / Down in the Dark

Mark Lanegan / Undertow

Mark Lanegan / Pendulum

Queens of the Stone Age / In the Fade

Queens of the Stone Age / Hangin’ Tree

Mark Lanegan Band / Hit the City (feat. PJ Harvey)

Mark Lanegan Band / Wedding Dress

Isobel Campbell and Mark Lanegan / You Won’t Let Me Down Again

The Gutter Twins / Bête Noire

The Gutter Twins / All Misery / FlowersMark Lanegan Band / Gray Goes Black

Mark Lanegan Band / The Gravedigger’s Song

Mark Lanegan Band / Blue Blue Sea