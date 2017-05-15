saison 2011-2012
lundi 15 mai 2017

The Butcher Experience / Emission n°36

Mark Lanegan ou la voix caverneuse de l’homme discret

par The Butcher

L’épisode 36 de The Butcher Experience est consacré à Mark Lanegan, artiste très demandé aux multiples projets collaboratifs. De ses débuts grunge chez les Screaming Trees, de son amitié avec Kurt Cobain, Josh Homme et Greg Dulli, en passant par son passage chez les Queens of the Stone Age, mais également en solo, en groupe, ou avec Isobel Campbell, l’américain possède une discographie aux multiples facettes avec comme constante cette voix puissante et ténébreuse.

Tracklist :

ouverture - Mark Lanegan Band / Emperor

 Screaming Trees / Alice Said
 Mark Lanegan / Down in the Dark
 Mark Lanegan / Undertow
 Mark Lanegan / Pendulum
 Queens of the Stone Age / In the Fade
 Queens of the Stone Age / Hangin’ Tree
 Mark Lanegan Band / Hit the City (feat. PJ Harvey)
 Mark Lanegan Band / Wedding Dress
 Isobel Campbell and Mark Lanegan / You Won’t Let Me Down Again
 The Gutter Twins / Bête Noire
 The Gutter Twins / All Misery / FlowersMark Lanegan Band / Gray Goes Black
 Mark Lanegan Band / The Gravedigger’s Song
 Mark Lanegan Band / Blue Blue Sea