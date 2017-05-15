par The Butcher
L’épisode 36 de The Butcher Experience est consacré à Mark Lanegan, artiste très demandé aux multiples projets collaboratifs. De ses débuts grunge chez les Screaming Trees, de son amitié avec Kurt Cobain, Josh Homme et Greg Dulli, en passant par son passage chez les Queens of the Stone Age, mais également en solo, en groupe, ou avec Isobel Campbell, l’américain possède une discographie aux multiples facettes avec comme constante cette voix puissante et ténébreuse.
Tracklist :
ouverture - Mark Lanegan Band / Emperor
Screaming Trees / Alice Said
Mark Lanegan / Down in the Dark
Mark Lanegan / Undertow
Mark Lanegan / Pendulum
Queens of the Stone Age / In the Fade
Queens of the Stone Age / Hangin’ Tree
Mark Lanegan Band / Hit the City (feat. PJ Harvey)
Mark Lanegan Band / Wedding Dress
Isobel Campbell and Mark Lanegan / You Won’t Let Me Down Again
The Gutter Twins / Bête Noire
The Gutter Twins / All Misery / FlowersMark Lanegan Band / Gray Goes Black
Mark Lanegan Band / The Gravedigger’s Song
Mark Lanegan Band / Blue Blue Sea