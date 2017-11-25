JETFM 91.2FM

saison 2011-2012
samedi 25 novembre 2017

The LooPinG Wild Show - Emission du 24 Novembre 2017

Le RDV bi-mensuel du Metal extrême et du Gaming.

par looping

Toute l’actualité et les bonnes vieilleries du Metal Extrême, en lien avec la chaine Twitch "The LoopinG Wild Show", actus concerts et Gaming.

Spéciale Nantes Metal Fest 2017 et Misanthrope !!





