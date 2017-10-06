vendredi 6 octobre 2017
Vendredi 06 octobre à 13h10
Une sélection musicale de Mathias Gaudin
par Henri
1 - guts - man funk
2 - balthazar - the oldest of sister
3 - nina simone - suzanne
4 - andrew bird - take courage
5 - jake bugg - two fingers
6 - isaya - lion in jail
7 - bebe - cocaine
8 - the districts - long distance
9 - junip - walking slowly
10 - baxter dury - isabel
11 - ben howard - conrad
12 - lord huron - time to run
13 - ray lamontagne - you are the best thing
14 - jonathan wilson - dear friend
15 - radio elvis - goliath
16 - erwet & the two dragons - there is only love
17 - balthazar - do not claim
18 - lord huron - lonesome dreams
19 - odezenne - le plus beau cul du monde
2 - balthazar - the oldest of sister
3 - nina simone - suzanne
4 - andrew bird - take courage
5 - jake bugg - two fingers
6 - isaya - lion in jail
7 - bebe - cocaine
8 - the districts - long distance
9 - junip - walking slowly
10 - baxter dury - isabel
11 - ben howard - conrad
12 - lord huron - time to run
13 - ray lamontagne - you are the best thing
14 - jonathan wilson - dear friend
15 - radio elvis - goliath
16 - erwet & the two dragons - there is only love
17 - balthazar - do not claim
18 - lord huron - lonesome dreams
19 - odezenne - le plus beau cul du monde