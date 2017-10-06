Vendredi 06 octobre à 13h10

Une sélection musicale de Mathias Gaudin par Henri

1 - guts - man funk

2 - balthazar - the oldest of sister

3 - nina simone - suzanne

4 - andrew bird - take courage

5 - jake bugg - two fingers

6 - isaya - lion in jail

7 - bebe - cocaine

8 - the districts - long distance

9 - junip - walking slowly

10 - baxter dury - isabel

11 - ben howard - conrad

12 - lord huron - time to run

13 - ray lamontagne - you are the best thing

14 - jonathan wilson - dear friend

15 - radio elvis - goliath

16 - erwet & the two dragons - there is only love

17 - balthazar - do not claim

18 - lord huron - lonesome dreams

19 - odezenne - le plus beau cul du monde