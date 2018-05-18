vendredi 18 mai 2018
Vendredi 18 mai vers 14h
Tropicalymucho par Laurent Charrier
par Henri
Dr Buzzard’s Original Savanah Band / Sunshower (Dr Buzzard’s Original Savanah Band, RCA 1976)
Dennis Bovell / Heaven (maxi 45 tours)
Earth & Fire / Weekend (compilation Happy Reggae, Arcade Records)
Copa 7 / To Maluco (Saved My Life - A Conga Saved My Life, Piano Music 2018)
The Tom Tom Club / Pleasure Of Love (Close To The Bone, Island 1983)
Wally Badarou / Back To Scales To-Night (Back To Scales To-Night, Barclay 1980 - Expansion Records 2016)
Zasha / Arrow Dub (compilation Gumba Fire, Bubblegum Soul & Synth-Boogie In 1980’s South Africa, Soundway Records 2018)
Yukihiro Takahashi / Flashback (What We Worry ? Alfa Records 1982)
Hiroshi Sato / Son Go Kuw (Orient, Usm Japan 1979 - We Want Sounds 2018)
Limousine / Boonghusa (Siam Roads, Ekler’O’Shock 2014)
Harumi / Fire By The River (Harumi, Verve 1968 - Klimt Records 2011)
Derdiyoklar / Yaz Gazeteci (Istanbul 70 e.p. Nublu records 2011)
Pierre Sandwidi / Lucie (Le Troubadour de la Savane, 1976 - 1980, Born Bad Records 2018)
Siassia & Tokobina / Mama Africa (Siassia & Tokobina, Nouvelle Ambiance 2017)
Eko / Fly Me Back To Kribi (45 tours, Dragon Phénix)
Al Massrieen / Sah (compilation Habibi Funk, an eclectic selection of music from the arab world, Habibi Funk)
Johnny Hammond / Los Conquistadorès Chocolatés (Loft Classics vol.II)
Guy Cuevas / Obsession (maxi, Trad Vibe Records 1982 - 2017)
Jah Wobble, The Edge, Holger Czukay / Hold On To Your Dreams (Snakecharmer, Island 1983)
Khruangbin / Evan Finds The Third Room (Con Todo El Mundo, Night Time Stories 2018)
Marius Cultier / Joe (compilation Rare Afro & Caribbean Funk Volume 2, Mokili Production 2007)
Joe Bataan / Shaft (Saint Latin’s Day Massacre, Fania 1972)
Klaus Wunderlich and His New Pop Organ Sound / Let’s Do The Latin Hustle (Südamericana 3, Helidon 197 ?)
Pedrinho / Odio Sem Valor (compilation Space Echo The Mystery Behind the Cosmic Sound of Cabo Verde Finally Revealed, Analog Africa 2016)
