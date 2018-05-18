Vendredi 18 mai vers 14h

Tropicalymucho par Laurent Charrier par Henri

Dr Buzzard’s Original Savanah Band / Sunshower (Dr Buzzard’s Original Savanah Band, RCA 1976)

Dennis Bovell / Heaven (maxi 45 tours)

Earth & Fire / Weekend (compilation Happy Reggae, Arcade Records)

Copa 7 / To Maluco (Saved My Life - A Conga Saved My Life, Piano Music 2018)

The Tom Tom Club / Pleasure Of Love (Close To The Bone, Island 1983)

Wally Badarou / Back To Scales To-Night (Back To Scales To-Night, Barclay 1980 - Expansion Records 2016)

Zasha / Arrow Dub (compilation Gumba Fire, Bubblegum Soul & Synth-Boogie In 1980’s South Africa, Soundway Records 2018)

Yukihiro Takahashi / Flashback (What We Worry ? Alfa Records 1982)

Hiroshi Sato / Son Go Kuw (Orient, Usm Japan 1979 - We Want Sounds 2018)

Limousine / Boonghusa (Siam Roads, Ekler’O’Shock 2014)

Harumi / Fire By The River (Harumi, Verve 1968 - Klimt Records 2011)

Derdiyoklar / Yaz Gazeteci (Istanbul 70 e.p. Nublu records 2011)

Pierre Sandwidi / Lucie (Le Troubadour de la Savane, 1976 - 1980, Born Bad Records 2018)

Siassia & Tokobina / Mama Africa (Siassia & Tokobina, Nouvelle Ambiance 2017)

Eko / Fly Me Back To Kribi (45 tours, Dragon Phénix)

Al Massrieen / Sah (compilation Habibi Funk, an eclectic selection of music from the arab world, Habibi Funk)

Johnny Hammond / Los Conquistadorès Chocolatés (Loft Classics vol.II)

Guy Cuevas / Obsession (maxi, Trad Vibe Records 1982 - 2017)

Jah Wobble, The Edge, Holger Czukay / Hold On To Your Dreams (Snakecharmer, Island 1983)

Khruangbin / Evan Finds The Third Room (Con Todo El Mundo, Night Time Stories 2018)

Marius Cultier / Joe (compilation Rare Afro & Caribbean Funk Volume 2, Mokili Production 2007)

Joe Bataan / Shaft (Saint Latin’s Day Massacre, Fania 1972)

Klaus Wunderlich and His New Pop Organ Sound / Let’s Do The Latin Hustle (Südamericana 3, Helidon 197 ?)

Pedrinho / Odio Sem Valor (compilation Space Echo The Mystery Behind the Cosmic Sound of Cabo Verde Finally Revealed, Analog Africa 2016)