L’association JET connaît une situation budgétaire difficile menaçant sérieusement la poursuite des activités de l’association et la pérennité des emplois.

Si petite soit votre contribution*, plus que jamais, la 100aine de bénévoles et les 8 salariés de JET ont besoin de votre soutien pour continuer l’aventure.

1 mois pour soutien financier JETFM

1 mois pour soutenir JET, du 1er au 31 décembre 2017

Soutenir JET, c'est agir pour :

Pour vos messages de soutien : sur la boîte mail auditeur@jet-asso.fr
et/ou via le répondeur auditeur au 02 28 25 23 90, nous les relayerons à l’antenne !

MERCI pour l’aide que vous pourrez nous apporter.

 * Dons défiscalisables, paiement sécurisé avec émission automatique d’un justificatif de paiement.

JETFM 91.2FM

Votre don de soutien à JET
vendredi 22 décembre 2017

Vendredi 22 décembre vers 14h

Vincent Dupas live en direct

par Henri

Vincent Dupas (alias My Name Is Nobody) vient nous proposer un live de fin d’année composé de reprises dont au moins deux chansons de Noël !
CODY (Mogwaï), Friday I’m In Love (The Cure), Season Of The Shark (Yo La Tengo), Jusqu’à Ce Que La Force de T’Aimer Me Manque (Catherine Ribeiro), Le Courage Des Oiseaux (Dominique A.), Douce Nuit (trad), Le Bonhomme de Neige (Jacques Prévert), Christmastime In The Mountain (Roy Black & Steve Baker), Eye In The Sky (Alan Parson)
En plus nous discutons et diffusons quelques sélections musicales bien choisies.
Areski & Brigitte Fontaine / Comme à la Radio (Comme à la Radio, Saravah 1970)
Alain Peters / Ti Pas Ti Pas N’Arriver (Rest’ La Maloya, Bongo Joe 2016)
Gram Parsons / That’s All It Took (GP, Reprise 1973)
Lambchop / Flotus (Flotus, City Slang 2016)
War On Drugs / Up All Night (A Deeper Understanding, 2017)




