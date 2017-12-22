Vendredi 22 décembre vers 14h

(alias) vient nous proposer un live de fin d’année composé de reprises dont au moins deux chansons de Noël !CODY (Mogwaï), Friday I’m In Love (The Cure), Season Of The Shark (Yo La Tengo), Jusqu’à Ce Que La Force de T’Aimer Me Manque (Catherine Ribeiro), Le Courage Des Oiseaux (Dominique A.), Douce Nuit (trad), Le Bonhomme de Neige (Jacques Prévert), Christmastime In The Mountain (Roy Black & Steve Baker), Eye In The Sky (Alan Parson)En plus nous discutons et diffusons quelques sélections musicales bien choisies./ Comme à la Radio (, Saravah 1970)/ Ti Pas Ti Pas N’Arriver (, Bongo Joe 2016)/ That’s All It Took (, Reprise 1973)/ Flotus (, City Slang 2016)/ Up All Night (, 2017)