jeudi 06 avril vers 13h10

maladies par Henri

Morphine / Cure For Pain (Cure For Pain, Rykodisc 1993)

Dinosaur Jr. / Feel The Pain (Without A Sound, Sire Records 1994)

Mongo Ninja / Band Aid On Cancer (...And the Wrist is History, Indie recordings 2009)

Amusement Parks on Fire / Venus In Cancer (Amusement Parks on Fire, Invada Records 2004)

Marquis de Sade / Cancer And Drugs (Rue de Siam, EMI 1981)

Talking Heads / No Compassion (77, Sire records 1977)

Perry Blake / Tropic Of Cancer (Songs For Someone, Naïve 2004)

Aerial M. / Compassion For M. (Aerial M. Drag City 1997)

The Durutti Column / Without Mercy (Duet)- La Douleur (Compilation Factory Records, Communication, Warner 2009)

Brigitte Fontaine / Le Beau Cancer (Brigitte Fontaine Est... Saravah 1969)

Sparklehorse / Painbirds (Good Morning Spider, Capitol 1998)

Mendelson / Crosseyed Painless (Inédits, 2010)

Supreme Dicks / Huckleberry Fetal Pain

The Apartments / Doll Hospital - No Hurry (Apart, Hot Records 1997)