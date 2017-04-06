jeudi 6 avril 2017
jeudi 06 avril vers 13h10
Morphine / Cure For Pain (Cure For Pain, Rykodisc 1993)
Dinosaur Jr. / Feel The Pain (Without A Sound, Sire Records 1994)
Mongo Ninja / Band Aid On Cancer (...And the Wrist is History, Indie recordings 2009)
Amusement Parks on Fire / Venus In Cancer (Amusement Parks on Fire, Invada Records 2004)
Marquis de Sade / Cancer And Drugs (Rue de Siam, EMI 1981)
Talking Heads / No Compassion (77, Sire records 1977)
Perry Blake / Tropic Of Cancer (Songs For Someone, Naïve 2004)
Aerial M. / Compassion For M. (Aerial M. Drag City 1997)
The Durutti Column / Without Mercy (Duet)- La Douleur (Compilation Factory Records, Communication, Warner 2009)
Brigitte Fontaine / Le Beau Cancer (Brigitte Fontaine Est... Saravah 1969)
Sparklehorse / Painbirds (Good Morning Spider, Capitol 1998)
Mendelson / Crosseyed Painless (Inédits, 2010)
Supreme Dicks / Huckleberry Fetal Pain
The Apartments / Doll Hospital - No Hurry (Apart, Hot Records 1997)
