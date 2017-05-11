par Henri
Ivann Cruz / État D’Urgence (Lignes de Fuite, Circum Disc 2017)
Black Fluo / Ho Sentito Le Tue Mani (Like Lovers In The Dark, Pulver & Asche records 2017)
Norman Ledeuil / Last Formality (Government Disorder) (A Journey, Warm 2017)
Bruce Harper / E x r t (Bruce Harper, 2017)
The John-Pauls / Sweeden (Forget To Remember To Forget, Aagoo records 2017)
Faustine Seilman / The Nightwatcher (The Nightwatcher, 2017)
The Somnambulist / Sundrum Ln (Quantum Porn, Slowing records 2017)
Centredumonde / Femme De Militaire (Rêvons Plus Sombre, L’Église De La Petite Folie 2017)
vers 14h00 :
The Cubical / Whilst Judas Sleeps (Blood Moon, Half Penny records 2017)
Carlo Barbagallo / 9 Years (9, Noja Recordings 2017)
Nicolas Algans & André Da Silva / Unidu (Religo, Clap Production 2017)
Fredda / Au Grand Tomple (Land, 03h50 2017)
Noël Akchoté / Guinea (All I Should’ve Said, NA 2017)
ensuite, à partir de 14h30, c’est la rediffusion de ceci.