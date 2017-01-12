par Henri
... mais il est aussi le patron d’une mafia locale qui détient ma famille en otage jusqu’à ce que j’accepte de diffuser la petite pile de disques qu’il a amené à la radio. Je cède donc...
Burning Heads / bEAUF (Super Modern World, PIAS 1996)
Trigun / No Beat (The First Donuts, Ever Anime International Records 1999)
Gorillaz / New Genious (Brother) (Gorillaz, Parlophone 2001)
Bonobo / Eyesdown (Black Sands, Ninja Tune 2010)
Seatbelts / Space Lion (Cowboy Bebop ost1, SM Records)
Fontella Bass / I Surender (compilation Soul Sisters, Chess Records 2005)
Amy Winehouse / Love Is A Losing Game (Back To Black, Island 2006)
Melody Gardot & Raphael Gualazzi / The Bare Necessities (compilation Jazz Loves Disney, Verve 2016)
The Puppini Sisters / Tu Vuo Fa L’Americano (Betcha Bottom Dollar, universal 2006)
M / Je Suis Une Cigarette (Le Batême, Delabel 1997)
Simon & Garfunkel / Kathy’s Song (Sounds Of Silence, Columbia 1968)
Totorro / 100% Repos (Come To Mexico, Recreation Center 2016)
Welcome Noise / Good Muscles (Marathon, Opposite Prod 2015)
Foo Fighters / What Did I Do ?/God As My Witness (Sonic Highways, Roswell Records 2014)
Sparta / Collapse (Wiretap Scars, Dreamworks 2002)