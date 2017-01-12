jeudi 12 février vers 13h

... mais il est aussi le patron d’une mafia locale qui détient ma famille en otage jusqu’à ce que j’accepte de diffuser la petite pile de disques qu’il a amené à la radio. Je cède donc...

Burning Heads / bEAUF (Super Modern World, PIAS 1996)

Trigun / No Beat (The First Donuts, Ever Anime International Records 1999)

Gorillaz / New Genious (Brother) (Gorillaz, Parlophone 2001)

Bonobo / Eyesdown (Black Sands, Ninja Tune 2010)

Seatbelts / Space Lion (Cowboy Bebop ost1, SM Records)

Fontella Bass / I Surender (compilation Soul Sisters, Chess Records 2005)

Amy Winehouse / Love Is A Losing Game (Back To Black, Island 2006)

Melody Gardot & Raphael Gualazzi / The Bare Necessities (compilation Jazz Loves Disney, Verve 2016)

The Puppini Sisters / Tu Vuo Fa L’Americano (Betcha Bottom Dollar, universal 2006)

M / Je Suis Une Cigarette (Le Batême, Delabel 1997)

Simon & Garfunkel / Kathy’s Song (Sounds Of Silence, Columbia 1968)

Totorro / 100% Repos (Come To Mexico, Recreation Center 2016)

Welcome Noise / Good Muscles (Marathon, Opposite Prod 2015)

Foo Fighters / What Did I Do ?/God As My Witness (Sonic Highways, Roswell Records 2014)

Sparta / Collapse (Wiretap Scars, Dreamworks 2002)