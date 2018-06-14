jeudi 14 juin 2018
jeudi 14 juin vers 14h30
Quelques sélections de Laurent Charrier & Bibi Fricotin
par Henri
Canari Smet (Ils chantent pour vous - I, Enregistrement réalisé par Georges Albouze, Le Chant du Monde)
Vito Ricci / Inferno part 2 (I Was Crossing A Bridge, Music From Memory 2015)
Martha And The Muffins / Boy Without Filters (This Is The Ice Age, Dindisc 1981)
Peace Orchestra / Henry (Peace Orchestra, G-Stone 1999)
Peter Zummo / What Do You What Do You (Dress Code (don’t look at my car), Optimo Music 2016)
The Pop Group / We Are Time (The Pop Group, Radarscope Records 1979)
Erland Dahlen / Glas (Clocks, Hubro 2017)
Philippe Petit & Lydia Lunch / F.T.C. (Philippe Petit & Friends... On Top, Aagoo records 2018)
Raekwon / Rainy Dayz (Only Built For Cuban Linx..., Loud 1995)
La Dame Blanche / No Puedo Loco (Bajo El Mismo Cielo, Jarring Effects 2018)
Fantastic Man / Fittin’ And Turnin’ (All Day) (Rhythm Algorithm, Superconscious Records 2016)
Hard Corps / Porte Bonheur (1987, compilation So-Low, The Vinyl Factory 2016)
Patrick Cowley / Menergy (45 tours, Fusion Productions 1981)
The Married Monk / 10.16 Saturday Night (Headgearalienpoo, Ici d’Ailleurs 2018)
Belle and Sebastian / Electronic Renaissance (Tigermilk, Jeepster 1996)
Daniel Brandt / Eternal Something (Eternal Something, Erased Tapes Records 2017)
Charlie Looker / Golden Flesh (Simple Answers, Last Things 2018)
Quiet Sun / R. F. D. (compilation The Greater Antilles Sampler, Antilles 1976)
Ensemble de Caelis / Arce Siderae (Le Livre D’Aliénor, ADF-Bayard Musique 2016)
Warren Sampson / On The Reef (Traveller, 1987 réédition Love All Day 2018)
Low / Dragonfly (Drums and Guns, Sub Pop 2007)
Date Palms / Psalm 4 (Of Psalms, Root Strata 2010)
Pale Saints / A Deep Sleep For Heaven (The Comforts Of Madness, 4AD 1990)
Gary Burton / Las Vegas Tango (Good Vibes, Atlantic 1970)
Dominique A. / Le reflet (Toute Latitude, Cinq7 2018)
programmation musicale du 14 juin 2018
