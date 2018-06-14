jeudi 14 juin vers 14h30

, Le Chant du Monde)/ Inferno part 2 (, Music From Memory 2015)/ Boy Without Filters (, Dindisc 1981)/ Henry (, G-Stone 1999)/ What Do You What Do You (, Optimo Music 2016)/ We Are Time (, Radarscope Records 1979)/ Glas (, Hubro 2017)/ F.T.C. (, Aagoo records 2018)/ Rainy Dayz (, Loud 1995)/ No Puedo Loco (, Jarring Effects 2018)/ Fittin’ And Turnin’ (All Day) (, Superconscious Records 2016)/ Porte Bonheur (1987, compilation, The Vinyl Factory 2016)/ Menergy (, Fusion Productions 1981)/ 10.16 Saturday Night (, Ici d’Ailleurs 2018)/ Electronic Renaissance (, Jeepster 1996)/ Eternal Something (, Erased Tapes Records 2017)/ Golden Flesh (, Last Things 2018)/ R. F. D. (compilation, Antilles 1976)/ Arce Siderae (, ADF-Bayard Musique 2016)/ On The Reef (, 1987 réédition Love All Day 2018)/ Dragonfly (, Sub Pop 2007)/ Psalm 4 (, Root Strata 2010)/ A Deep Sleep For Heaven (, 4AD 1990)/ Las Vegas Tango (, Atlantic 1970)/ Le reflet (, Cinq7 2018)