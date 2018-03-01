jeudi 1er mars vers 13h50

1921 / Psalm 115 (In My Veins, Compunctio 2018)

Alasdair Roberts, Amble Skuse & David McGuiness / Clerk Colven (What News, Drag City 2018)

Ply / Rappelle-Moi (Rends-toi, Warm 2018)

Astrïd & Rachel Grimes / Hollis (Through The Sparkle, Gizeh records 2017)

Mark Hollis / The Watershed (Mark Hollis, Polydor 1998)

An Ocean Of Embers / An Ocean Of Embers (ambient mix, An Ocean Of Embers e.p. OVVK records 2018)

The Durutti Column / Pigeon (Time Was Gigantic... When We Were Kids, Factory 1998)

Hero Fisher / Lonely (Lonely e.p. Lost In The Manor 2018)

Lenny de Luca / Thing ft. Anothr (Prints e.p. Cascade Records 2018)

Agrume / Rainy Days (Retrospective, 96 Musique 2018)

Greg Kozo / Pansexuality (This Is Not Hollywood, Roy Music 2018)

Onwe / Hyperbole (Hyperbole mix, Hyperbole Mixtape, Rough Trade 2018)

vers 15h :

Dominique A. / Les Deux Côtés d’Une Ombre (Toute Latitude, Cinq 7 2018)

Main / Loveway (e.p. 2018)

Jenks Miller / The Hanging Man (compilation Hexadic III, Drag City 2018)

Filago / Radio (Dance Ordinaire, Iki Records 2018)

Duck Duck Grey Duck / Au Pays des Merveilles de Juliet (Traffic Jam, Casbah Records 2018)

I Me Mine / Elephant In The Doorway (Ellipsis, Les Airs à Vif 2018)

Otto Linholm / Heliotrope (Anthology volume 1, Gizeh Records 2018)

Midori / Over ft. Clara Cappagli (Over e.p. Cascade Records 2018)

Villeneuve & Morando feat. Vacarme / Le Désert Rouge 1 & 2 (Artificial Virgins, Doucement & Sounds Like Yeah !2018)

Station 17 / Dinge with Andreas Spechtl (Blick, Bureau B 2018)

Ty / Harper’s Revenge (A Work of Heart, Re:freshed 2018)

vers 16h :

Skipp Withman / El Aye feat. Emmitt James (UFSV#1, Skipp Whitman 2018)

Michael Wookey / Living By The Sea (Hollywood Hex, We Are Unique ! Records 2018)

Bättre Lyss / Anna (Till Den Sträng Som Brast Än Att Aldrig Spänna En Båge, 1975 réédition Sommor 2018)

Thousand / La Nuit des Plus Beaux Jours de ta Vie (Le Tunnel Végétal, Talitres 2018)

The Clientele / The Neighbour (Music For The Age Of Miracles, Tapete Records 2017)

Esme Bridie / Only Lonely People (Today It Rains, Klee Music 2018)

Santa Cruz / Radio Talking (Now & Here, Santa Cruz 2018. En concert à Nantes au bar Pioche ce samedi 03 mars !)

PoiL / Ondine Ravel (L’Ire des Papes/Dins O Cuol, Dur & Doux 2017)

Jean-Christophe Cholet - Alban Darche - Mathias Ruëgg / 2ND Convergence (Le tombeau de Poulenc, Yolk records 2018)

Whiskey Moon Face / Russian Waltz (Formless Forms, 2018)

Gratuit / Les Reflets de Cuivre (Sur les bras morts, Kythibong 2018)

Meg Baird & Charlie Saufley / Protection Hex (compilation Hexadic III, Drag City 2018)

Tim Linghaus / Me In Your Rear-View Mirror (Boys Don’t Cry) (Memory Sketches, Schole & 1631 Recordings 2018)