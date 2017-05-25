par Henri
Le groupe Pyjamarama (Rachel, Lucas & Nicolas) passe par les studios de Jet fm juste avant un concert nantais ce jeudi soir au Chien Stupide (rue de Strasbourg) à 20h (gratuit)
Pyjamarama / Blunt Fangs (Pyjamarama,A tant rêver du Roi (Pau)/Eminence Grise (Nantes)/Force de Vente (Rouen) 2016)
Pyjamarama / The Boy Can Play (inédit)
Dire Straits / Walk Of Life
Devo / Whip it
Vagina Town / We’ve Got The Magic (11 Love Songs, Kythibong 2016)
W.A. Mozart / Ouverture des Noces de Figaro
Papaye / Cheval Téléscopique
Les Agamemnonz / Tre Grazie (De A à Z, Kythibong 2015)
Seal Of Quality / All Set Up (Affective Design, Kythibong 2016)
Squealer / live playback à la télévision française, 1984
Mötley Crüe / Girls Girls Girls
Eggstone / April & May
Pyjamarama / Cosmitron