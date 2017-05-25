Pyjamarama fait sa programmation musicale

Le groupe Pyjamarama (Rachel, Lucas & Nicolas) passe par les studios de Jet fm juste avant un concert nantais ce jeudi soir au Chien Stupide (rue de Strasbourg) à 20h (gratuit)

Pyjamarama / Blunt Fangs (Pyjamarama,A tant rêver du Roi (Pau)/Eminence Grise (Nantes)/Force de Vente (Rouen) 2016)

Pyjamarama / The Boy Can Play (inédit)

Dire Straits / Walk Of Life

Devo / Whip it

Vagina Town / We’ve Got The Magic (11 Love Songs, Kythibong 2016)

W.A. Mozart / Ouverture des Noces de Figaro

Papaye / Cheval Téléscopique

Les Agamemnonz / Tre Grazie (De A à Z, Kythibong 2015)

Seal Of Quality / All Set Up (Affective Design, Kythibong 2016)

Squealer / live playback à la télévision française, 1984

Mötley Crüe / Girls Girls Girls

Eggstone / April & May

Pyjamarama / Cosmitron