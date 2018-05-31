jeudi 31 mai vers 14h

Julie Wintrebert & Noël Akchoté / Meme’s (In Càdiz) (Meme’s Bar (In Càdiz), 2018)

Daisuke Miyatani / Rain Melodies (Diario, Schole 2018) _ ? / Waves 2

Datashock / Hullu Gullu wir liefern Shizz (Kräuter der Provinz, Bureau B 2018)

Kenji Funasaki / Garmonbozia (Electronic And Pop Music, 2018)

Let’s Mars / History (e.p. 2018)

Slove feat. Maud Geffray / Ce Soir Je M’en Vais (Le Touch, Pschent 2018)

Heldon / ICS Machinique (III "It’s always Rock’n’Roll", 1975 réédition Bureau B 2018)

Cuco / Mi Infinita (Chiquito e.p., Kobalt 2018)

Handbook / My Girl, My World (Reminiscence, Cascade Records 2018)

Taur / Strong (e.p. General pop 2018) _ Ay Wing / LA (Ice Cream Dream e.p. 2018)

Godspeed You Black Emperor ! / Peasantry or ’Light ! Inside of Light’ (Asunder, Sweet And Other Distress, Constellation 2015)

Michael Jablonka / Peacefully (Flump, Lost In The Manor 2018)

John Parish / Add To The List (Bird Dog Dante, Thrill Jockey 2018)

The Missing Season / Secret Love (Frequency, Les Disques Normal 2018)

John Renbourn / The Cuckoo (’Live in Kyoto 1978’, Drag City 2018)

Charlie Looker / Fascist Moments (Simple Answers, Last Things Records 2018)

Beach House / L’Inconnue (7, Bella Union 2018)

The Woods / Armchair Expert (single, 2018)

Noël Akchoté / Spiegel Im Spiegel (The Unauthorized (AP Works), 2015)