lundi 06 février vers 13h

Extreme Shoegaze / ES1 (part 1) (ES1, Ovvk recordings 2017)

Beach House / Space Song (Depression Cherry, Bella Union 2015)

This Mortal Coil / Kanga-Roo (It’ll End In Tears, 4AD 1984)

Achille / L’Apatride (Iris, Le Furieux 2017)

Leonard Cohen / If It Be Your Will (Various Positions, Columbia 1984)

Erwan Keravec / Run (Sonneurs, Buda Musique 2017)

Artùs / La Hòla (Ors, Pagans 2017)

vers 14h :

Alan Vega / Viet Vet (Collision Drive, Celluloid 1981)

Mendelson / La Dette (Sciences Politiques, Ici D’Ailleurs 2017)

Public Image Ltd / Careering (Second Edition, Virgin 1979)

Joseph Arthur / I Am The Witness (The Ballad Of Boogie Christ Acts 1&2, Realworld 2013)

Neil Young + Promise Of The Real / Big Box (The Monsanto Years, Reprise 2015)

L’Effondras / Le serpentaire (Les Flavescences, Dur & Doux 2017)