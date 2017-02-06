par Henri
Extreme Shoegaze / ES1 (part 1) (ES1, Ovvk recordings 2017)
Beach House / Space Song (Depression Cherry, Bella Union 2015)
This Mortal Coil / Kanga-Roo (It’ll End In Tears, 4AD 1984)
Achille / L’Apatride (Iris, Le Furieux 2017)
Leonard Cohen / If It Be Your Will (Various Positions, Columbia 1984)
Erwan Keravec / Run (Sonneurs, Buda Musique 2017)
Artùs / La Hòla (Ors, Pagans 2017)
vers 14h :
Alan Vega / Viet Vet (Collision Drive, Celluloid 1981)
Mendelson / La Dette (Sciences Politiques, Ici D’Ailleurs 2017)
Public Image Ltd / Careering (Second Edition, Virgin 1979)
Joseph Arthur / I Am The Witness (The Ballad Of Boogie Christ Acts 1&2, Realworld 2013)
Neil Young + Promise Of The Real / Big Box (The Monsanto Years, Reprise 2015)
L’Effondras / Le serpentaire (Les Flavescences, Dur & Doux 2017)