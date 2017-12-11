lundi 11 décembre vers 15h15

PJ Harvey / The Dancer (To Bring You My Love, 1995)

Ensemble Minisym / Frost Flower (Moondog New Sound, 2017)

Colin Faivre / Descente Précipitée (Les Dormeurs des Abysses, 2017)

Facteurs Chevaux / L’Oiseau (Belle & Sébastien) (compilation Frappe Ton Coeur, La Souterraine 2017)

Fleet Foxes / The Plains - Bitter Dancer (Helplessness Blues, 2011)

Flòp / Sables Mouvants (Autre Chose, 2017)

Pussycat & The Dirty Johnsons / Midnight Motorway (Ain’t No Pussy, 2017)

Hooligan feat. Christy Dignam / (Just another) Teenage Rebel (7" 2017)

Tünay Akdeniz / Eskidenmis (compilation Tünay Akdeniz, the Godfather of Turkish Punk, 2017)

The Limiñanas / Istanbul Is Sleepy (7" 2017)

vers 16h :

The Routes / You’ll See (Dirty Needles & Pins, 2017)

Wild Evel & The Trashbones / Digging My Grave (Digging My Grave, 2017)

Beechwood / I Don’t Wanna Be The One You Love (Songs From The Land of Nod, 2017)

Terminal Cheesecake / Johnny Town Mouse (Cheese Brain Foudue - Live in Marseille, 2017)

Martin Carr / Damocles (New Shapes Of Life, 2017)

Aaron Scott / Lost In Paradise (Lost In Paradise, 2017)

Ricky Hollywood / L’Amour Peut-Être (Le Colisée remix, Revers & Comix, 2017)

Calling Marianne / The Parade (The Parade e.p. 2017)

Laake / Come (Piaano, 2017)

Skipp Whitman / Goodnight (7" 2017)

Barbarie Boxon / La Ville (compilation Vous Êtes Ici, La Souterraine 2017)

Julia Hanadi Al-Abed / Dans L’Antre Temps (compilation Jouissance - Extase, 2017)

Michelle Gurevich / I Saw The Spark (Decadence, 2016)

David Bowie / I’m Deranged (reprise) (BO Lost Highway, 1997)