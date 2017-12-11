L’association JET connaît une situation budgétaire difficile menaçant sérieusement la poursuite des activités de l’association et la pérennité des emplois.

Si petite soit votre contribution*, plus que jamais, la 100aine de bénévoles et les 8 salariés de JET ont besoin de votre soutien pour continuer l’aventure.

1 mois pour soutien financier JETFM

1 mois pour soutenir JET, du 1er au 31 décembre 2017

Soutenir JET, c'est agir pour :

Pour vos messages de soutien : sur la boîte mail auditeur@jet-asso.fr
et/ou via le répondeur auditeur au 02 28 25 23 90, nous les relayerons à l’antenne !

MERCI pour l’aide que vous pourrez nous apporter.

 * Dons défiscalisables, paiement sécurisé avec émission automatique d’un justificatif de paiement.

JETFM 91.2FM

Le direct
Votre don de soutien à JET
lundi 11 décembre 2017

lundi 11 décembre vers 15h15

par Henri

PJ Harvey / The Dancer (To Bring You My Love, 1995)
Ensemble Minisym / Frost Flower (Moondog New Sound, 2017)
Colin Faivre / Descente Précipitée (Les Dormeurs des Abysses, 2017)
Facteurs Chevaux / L’Oiseau (Belle & Sébastien) (compilation Frappe Ton Coeur, La Souterraine 2017)
Fleet Foxes / The Plains - Bitter Dancer (Helplessness Blues, 2011)
Flòp / Sables Mouvants (Autre Chose, 2017)
Pussycat & The Dirty Johnsons / Midnight Motorway (Ain’t No Pussy, 2017)
Hooligan feat. Christy Dignam / (Just another) Teenage Rebel (7" 2017)
Tünay Akdeniz / Eskidenmis (compilation Tünay Akdeniz, the Godfather of Turkish Punk, 2017)
The Limiñanas / Istanbul Is Sleepy (7" 2017)

vers 16h :
The Routes / You’ll See (Dirty Needles & Pins, 2017)
Wild Evel & The Trashbones / Digging My Grave (Digging My Grave, 2017)
Beechwood / I Don’t Wanna Be The One You Love (Songs From The Land of Nod, 2017)
Terminal Cheesecake / Johnny Town Mouse (Cheese Brain Foudue - Live in Marseille, 2017)
Martin Carr / Damocles (New Shapes Of Life, 2017)
Aaron Scott / Lost In Paradise (Lost In Paradise, 2017)
Ricky Hollywood / L’Amour Peut-Être (Le Colisée remix, Revers & Comix, 2017)
Calling Marianne / The Parade (The Parade e.p. 2017)
Laake / Come (Piaano, 2017)
Skipp Whitman / Goodnight (7" 2017)
Barbarie Boxon / La Ville (compilation Vous Êtes Ici, La Souterraine 2017)
Julia Hanadi Al-Abed / Dans L’Antre Temps (compilation Jouissance - Extase, 2017)
Michelle Gurevich / I Saw The Spark (Decadence, 2016)
David Bowie / I’m Deranged (reprise) (BO Lost Highway, 1997)