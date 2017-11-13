lundi 13 novembre vers 14h10

Kryshe / Queen’s Court (March of the Mysterious, Serein 2017)

Johnny Hartman / Charade (I Just Dropped By To Say Hello, Impulse ! 1964)

Diego Imbert / Liberation Suite (Tribute To Charlie Haden, Trebim Music 2017)

Spain / Untitled #1 (The Blue Mood Of Spain, Restless 1995)

François Puyalto / L’Infini (Le Nom Des Animaux, Le Furieux 2017)

Alice Coltrane / Galaxy Of Satchidananda - A Love Supreme (World Galaxy, Impulse ! 1972)

vers 15h :

Gérard Manset / Territoire de L’Inini (Revivre, Parlophone 1991)

Incantation / Papel De Plata (Cacharpaya, Beggars Banquet 1982)

Cimarron / Penitas de mi Corazon (OrinoCo, Cimarron 2016)

Atahualpa Yupanqui / La Copla (¡ Soy Libre ! ¡ Soy Bueno ! Le Chant du Monde 1968)

Padre Soler / Second Quintette en Fa Majeur : Cantabile Con Moto - Minuetto (Allegretto) - Allegro, Divertimento (Andantino) - Allegro (Deux Quintettes pour Cordes et Clavecin, n°1 & 2, Harmonia Mundi)

Aronde / Réveillez-vous tous les Endormis (Aronde, Pagans 2017)

Felix Mendelssohn / Variations Concertantes op.17 (Recital Pierre Fournier, Guikde Internationale du Disque)

Die Anarchistiche Abendunterhaltung / Berlin - Deventer - Antwerpen (Hineininterpretierung, Waste My Records 2017)

vers 16h :

Brome / Ce Soir Particulier (Grand Bois, Sosei Records/Arbouse Recordings 2017)

Grandaddy / The Animal World (Just Like the Fambly Cat, V2 2006)

Garciaphone / A Hole In The Universe (Dreameater, Tiny Room Records/Microcultures 2017)

David Mc Neil / Le Massacre du Printemps (David Mc Neil, Saravah 1973)

Charles Boyd / Comedian (Mr. Chickenman, Charles Boyd 2017)

Gil Hockman / Somewhere Else (Becoming, Gil Hockman 2017)

Adam H / Orion (Abolition, T-Rec 2017)

Jacques Brel / Mon Père Disait (La Chanson des Vieux Amants, Barclay 1967)