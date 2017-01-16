lundi 16 janvier vers 13h

Max Richter / Orlando : Memory In The Seamstress - Modular Astronomy - Entropy - Transformation - Morphology - The Tyranny Of Symmetry - The Explorers - Persistence Of Images - Genesis Of Poetry - Possibles - Love Songs (Music from Woolf Works, Deutsche Grammophon 2017)

Xaõ Seffcheque / Ja - Nein - Vielleicht (Ja, Nein, Vielleicht, réédition Bureau B 2017)

Maud Octallinn / J’Aurais Voulu Aller au Zoo (En Terrain Tendre, La Souterraine 2017)

Akira Kosemura / Out On The Solitary Mind (Our Own Picture, Schole 2017)

Rocky Wood / Bail Out (7", On The Camper Records 2017)

Paus / Era Matà-Lo (Mitra, Head Records 2017)

Antoine Loyer & Mégalodons Malades / Rossignolet Foltigeur (compilation Les Jours Heureux, La Souterraine 2017)

Max Richter / The Waves : Tuesday (Music from Woolf Works, Deutsche Grammophon 2017)

une : Delphine Panique, Orlando (éditions Misma)