par Henri
Max Richter / Orlando : Memory In The Seamstress - Modular Astronomy - Entropy - Transformation - Morphology - The Tyranny Of Symmetry - The Explorers - Persistence Of Images - Genesis Of Poetry - Possibles - Love Songs (Music from Woolf Works, Deutsche Grammophon 2017)
Xaõ Seffcheque / Ja - Nein - Vielleicht (Ja, Nein, Vielleicht, réédition Bureau B 2017)
Maud Octallinn / J’Aurais Voulu Aller au Zoo (En Terrain Tendre, La Souterraine 2017)
Akira Kosemura / Out On The Solitary Mind (Our Own Picture, Schole 2017)
Rocky Wood / Bail Out (7", On The Camper Records 2017)
Paus / Era Matà-Lo (Mitra, Head Records 2017)
Antoine Loyer & Mégalodons Malades / Rossignolet Foltigeur (compilation Les Jours Heureux, La Souterraine 2017)
Max Richter / The Waves : Tuesday (Music from Woolf Works, Deutsche Grammophon 2017)
une : Delphine Panique, Orlando (éditions Misma)