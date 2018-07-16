lundi 16 juillet vers 14h

Ça arrive parfois et c’est très plaisant : un disque marque plus qu’un autre et convoque des liens, références ou contrepoints qui vous sont tout personnels mais stimulent une possibilité de programmation exploratoire. C’est le cas du disque Candor Chasma de Thomas Poli que Nicolas Courret a eu la gentillesse de me faire passer il y a quelques semaines et qui quitte difficilement ma platine depuis.

Petit exercice de style pour faire le tour de ses huit titres :

Thomas Poli / A Call From Earth, No Facetime (Candor Chasma, Impersonnal Freedom 2017)

Low / Violence (Long Division, Vernon Yard 1995)

Thomas Poli / On Ship (Candor Chasma, Impersonal Freedom 2017)

Joy Division / Transmission (Unknown Pleasure, Factory 1979)

Thomas Poli / Mars Boogie (Candor Chasma, Impersonal Freedom 2017)

Alèmu Aga / Selè Senè Seqlèt (The Harp Of King David, Ethiopiques volume 11, Buda Musiques 2000)

Thomas Poli / Warped Transmission (Candor Chasma, Impersonal Freedom 2017)

Hans Joachim Roedelius / Poetry (More Ohr Less et Works 1968 - 2005, Grönland 2006)

Thomas Poli / Single-Celled Organism (Candor Chasma, Impersonal Freedom 2017)

Neil Young / Dead Man #1 (BOF Dead Man, Vapor Records 1996)

Thomas Poli / Mars Digger (Candor Chasma, Impersonal Freedom 2017)

Rafael Toral / Bender (Space Solo 1, Taïga Records 2008)

Thomas Poli / Black Hole Transients (Candor Chasma, Impersonal Freedom 2017)

Philip Glass & Robert Wilson / Act IV, Scene 2 : Bed (Einstein On The Beach, CBS 1979)

Thomas Poli / So Long, Earth (Candor Chasma, Impersonal Freedom 2017)