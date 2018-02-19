lundi 19 février vers 14h
par Henri
Jòhann Jòhannsson / ibm 1403 Printer (ibm 1401, a user’s manual, 4AD 2006)
Julia Kent / Lac des Arcs (Asperities, The Leaf Label 2015)
Roedelius / Zerrissen Zwischen Illusionen (Lieder Vom Steinfeld, Roedelius 1995)
Gonzales / Overnight (Solo Piano, No Format 2004)
The Recyclers / Nouvettes (Davout, dStream 2018)
James Blake / Love Me In Whatever Way (The Colour In Anything, Polydor 2016)
Stina Nordenstam / A Walk In The Park (Memories Of A Color, Telegram 1991)
Bon Iver / 45 (22, a million, JagJaguwar 2016)
Ben Harper / I’ll Rise (Welcome To The Cruel World, Virgin 1994)
Dwight Trible / Black Is The Colour Of My True Love’s Hair (Inspirations, Gondwana records 2017)
Marc Sarrazy & Laurent Rochelle feat. Anja Kowalski & Alexei Aigui / Qui S’en Va Un Peu (Chansons Pour L’Oreille Gauche, Linoleum Records 2017)
Diabologum / Adieu Paris (L’Art Est Dans La Rue e.p. Lithium 1994)
The Feelies / Flag Days (In Between, Bar None records 2017)
Eerie Wanda / Happy Hard Times (Hum, Beyond Beyond Beyond records 2017)
Agape / Rejoice (compilation Bill Brewster presents Tribal Rites, Eskimo Recordings 2017)
Mount Eerie / Distortion (Now Only, PW Elverum & Sun 2018)
Jòhann Jòhannsson / Good Night, Day (Orphée, Deutsche Grammophon 2016)
la suite, vers 15h30, c’est la rediffusion de ceci.
Documents joints
-
programmation musicale, 19 février 2018 (MP3 - 193.2 Mo)
SALON D'ECOUTE
- Aucun audio !
DERNIERS ARTICLES
- 19.02 lundi 19 février vers 14h
- 12.02 lundi 12 février vers 14h10
- 5.02 lundi 05 février vers 14h
- 22.01 lundi 22 janvier vers 14h
- 15.01 Lundi 15 janvier 2018 vers 14h05