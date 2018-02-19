lundi 19 février vers 14h

Jòhann Jòhannsson / ibm 1403 Printer (ibm 1401, a user’s manual, 4AD 2006)

Julia Kent / Lac des Arcs (Asperities, The Leaf Label 2015)

Roedelius / Zerrissen Zwischen Illusionen (Lieder Vom Steinfeld, Roedelius 1995)

Gonzales / Overnight (Solo Piano, No Format 2004)

The Recyclers / Nouvettes (Davout, dStream 2018)

James Blake / Love Me In Whatever Way (The Colour In Anything, Polydor 2016)

Stina Nordenstam / A Walk In The Park (Memories Of A Color, Telegram 1991)

Bon Iver / 45 (22, a million, JagJaguwar 2016)

Ben Harper / I’ll Rise (Welcome To The Cruel World, Virgin 1994)

Dwight Trible / Black Is The Colour Of My True Love’s Hair (Inspirations, Gondwana records 2017)

Marc Sarrazy & Laurent Rochelle feat. Anja Kowalski & Alexei Aigui / Qui S’en Va Un Peu (Chansons Pour L’Oreille Gauche, Linoleum Records 2017)

Diabologum / Adieu Paris (L’Art Est Dans La Rue e.p. Lithium 1994)

The Feelies / Flag Days (In Between, Bar None records 2017)

Eerie Wanda / Happy Hard Times (Hum, Beyond Beyond Beyond records 2017)

Agape / Rejoice (compilation Bill Brewster presents Tribal Rites, Eskimo Recordings 2017)

Mount Eerie / Distortion (Now Only, PW Elverum & Sun 2018)

Jòhann Jòhannsson / Good Night, Day (Orphée, Deutsche Grammophon 2016)

la suite, vers 15h30, c’est la rediffusion de ceci.