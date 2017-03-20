par Henri
Mendelson / La Force Quotidienne Du Mal (Mendelson, Ici D’Ailleurs 2013)
Jim O’Rourke / Prelude to 110 or 220 - Women Of the World (Eureka, Drag City 1999)
Programme / Plus Fort - J’Veux Trop - Étranger (Bogue, Ici D’Ailleurs 2004)
Tuxedomoon / The Stranger (Pinheads On The Move, Cramboy 1987)
The Cure / Killing An Arab (Staring At The Sea, The Singles, Fiction 1988)
Leonard Cohen / The Stranger Song (Songs Of Leonard Cohen, Columbia 1967)
Georges Brassens / Chanson Pour L’Auvergnat (Les Sabots D’Hélène, Polydor 1954)
Gato Barbieri / Introduction - Cancion Del Llamero (The Third World, Flying Dutchman 1971)
The Peace / Black Power (Black Power, Zambia Music Parlour 1975)
Serge Gainsbourg / Black And White (Initials B.B., Philips 1968)
Peter Tosh / Arise Blackman (Bob Marley & The Wailers feat. Peter Tosh, Columbia 1978)
vers 14h :
Sir Collins / Black Panther (7" Duke Records 1969)
DJ Vadim remixed by Virus Syndicate / Terrorist x Virus (Symptomatic, Ninja Tune 2015)
Ben Sharpa / Into The Black (compilation Cape Town Beats vol.1, Jarring Effects 2007)
Busdriver feat. Kenny Segal / Eat Rich (Perfect Hair, Big Dada 2014)
Philippe Katerine / Faire Tourner (Magnum, Barclay 2013)
Young Fathers / Shame (White Men Are Black Men Too, Big Dada 2015)
Jef Barbara / Les Homosexuelles (Contamination, AMDISCS 2010)
Klaus Nomi / Nomi Song (Klaus Nomi, RCA Victor 1981)
Soft Cell / Sex Dwarf (Non Stop Erotic Cabaret, Some Bizarre 1981)
Sexy Sushi / J’Aime Mon Pays (Même si ce n’est plus ce que c’était) (Vous N’Allez Pas Repartir Les Mains Vides, La Cile 2013)
Bronskie Beat / Smalltown Boy (The Age Of Consent, Forbidden Fruit 1984)
Saâda Bonaire / More Women (compilation Saâda Bonaire, Captured Tracks 2013)
Noël Akchoté / Black Woman (Sonny II - Plays The Music Of Sonny Sharrock, NA 2014)
Son House / My Black Mama (Clarksdale Moan (1930), The Devil’s Tunes 2013)
Lucille Bogan / Black Angel Blues (Oh, Run Into Me, But Don’t Hurt Me ! - Female Blues Singers (Rarities 1923 - 1930), Sub Rosa 2008)
BB & Group / Black Woman (compilation Negro Prison Blues And Songs, Collectables records 2007)
Freddie Hubard & Ilhan Mimaroglu / Black Soldier (Sing Me A Song Of Songmy (A Fantasy For Electromagnetic Tape), Atlantic 1971)
vers 15h :
Anne Sylvestre / Juste Une Femme (Juste Une Femme, EPM musique 2013)
Luciano Berio / Black Is The Color (Folk Songs, Osvaldo Golijov – Ayre, Deutsche Grammophon 2005)
Steve Reich / Different Trains (WTC 9/11 & Different Trains by Quatuor Tana, 1988, Megadisc Classics 2010)
Krzysztof Penderecki / Dies Irae - Oratorio à la mémoire des victimes d’Auschwitz (Penderecki Dies Irae, Choeurs & Orchestre de la Philharmonie de Cracovie, Philips 196 ?)
Winter Family / Brothers (Red Sugar, Sub Rosa 2011)
Robert Wyatt / Costa (Memories Of Under-Development) (Dondestan (Revisited), Hannibal 1998)
vers 16h :
Charlie Haden & Paul Motian / For A Free Portugal ("Closeness" Duets, A&M 1976)
Denis Colin trio feat. Gwen Matthews / Blasé (Something In Common, Universal Jazz 2002)
Sonic Youth / Contre Le Sexisme (A Thousand Leaves, Geffen 1998)
Mendelson / La Nausée (Sciences Politiques, Ici D’Ailleurs 2017)
Bonus Tracks, vers 16h45 (après la chronique) :
Ben Harper / Oppression (Fight For Your Mind, Virgin 1995)
Pierre Akendengue / Negro (Africa Obota, Saravah 1976)
Salem Traditon / Fanm (Fanm, Cobalt 2005)
Neneh Cherry / The Next Generation (Raw Like Sushi, Circa Records 1989)