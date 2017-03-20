lundi 20 mars après 13h

Mendelson / La Force Quotidienne Du Mal (Mendelson, Ici D’Ailleurs 2013)

Jim O’Rourke / Prelude to 110 or 220 - Women Of the World (Eureka, Drag City 1999)

Programme / Plus Fort - J’Veux Trop - Étranger (Bogue, Ici D’Ailleurs 2004)

Tuxedomoon / The Stranger (Pinheads On The Move, Cramboy 1987)

The Cure / Killing An Arab (Staring At The Sea, The Singles, Fiction 1988)

Leonard Cohen / The Stranger Song (Songs Of Leonard Cohen, Columbia 1967)

Georges Brassens / Chanson Pour L’Auvergnat (Les Sabots D’Hélène, Polydor 1954)

Gato Barbieri / Introduction - Cancion Del Llamero (The Third World, Flying Dutchman 1971)

The Peace / Black Power (Black Power, Zambia Music Parlour 1975)

Serge Gainsbourg / Black And White (Initials B.B., Philips 1968)

Peter Tosh / Arise Blackman (Bob Marley & The Wailers feat. Peter Tosh, Columbia 1978)

vers 14h :

Sir Collins / Black Panther (7" Duke Records 1969)

DJ Vadim remixed by Virus Syndicate / Terrorist x Virus (Symptomatic, Ninja Tune 2015)

Ben Sharpa / Into The Black (compilation Cape Town Beats vol.1, Jarring Effects 2007)

Busdriver feat. Kenny Segal / Eat Rich (Perfect Hair, Big Dada 2014)

Philippe Katerine / Faire Tourner (Magnum, Barclay 2013)

Young Fathers / Shame (White Men Are Black Men Too, Big Dada 2015)

Jef Barbara / Les Homosexuelles (Contamination, AMDISCS 2010)

Klaus Nomi / Nomi Song (Klaus Nomi, RCA Victor 1981)

Soft Cell / Sex Dwarf (Non Stop Erotic Cabaret, Some Bizarre 1981)

Sexy Sushi / J’Aime Mon Pays (Même si ce n’est plus ce que c’était) (Vous N’Allez Pas Repartir Les Mains Vides, La Cile 2013)

Bronskie Beat / Smalltown Boy (The Age Of Consent, Forbidden Fruit 1984)

Saâda Bonaire / More Women (compilation Saâda Bonaire, Captured Tracks 2013)

Noël Akchoté / Black Woman (Sonny II - Plays The Music Of Sonny Sharrock, NA 2014)

Son House / My Black Mama (Clarksdale Moan (1930), The Devil’s Tunes 2013)

Lucille Bogan / Black Angel Blues (Oh, Run Into Me, But Don’t Hurt Me ! - Female Blues Singers (Rarities 1923 - 1930), Sub Rosa 2008)

BB & Group / Black Woman (compilation Negro Prison Blues And Songs, Collectables records 2007)

Freddie Hubard & Ilhan Mimaroglu / Black Soldier (Sing Me A Song Of Songmy (A Fantasy For Electromagnetic Tape), Atlantic 1971)

vers 15h :

Anne Sylvestre / Juste Une Femme (Juste Une Femme, EPM musique 2013)

Luciano Berio / Black Is The Color (Folk Songs, Osvaldo Golijov ‎– Ayre, Deutsche Grammophon 2005)

Steve Reich / Different Trains (WTC 9/11 & Different Trains by Quatuor Tana, 1988, Megadisc Classics 2010)

Krzysztof Penderecki / Dies Irae - Oratorio à la mémoire des victimes d’Auschwitz (Penderecki Dies Irae, Choeurs & Orchestre de la Philharmonie de Cracovie, Philips 196 ?)

Winter Family / Brothers (Red Sugar, Sub Rosa 2011)

Robert Wyatt / Costa (Memories Of Under-Development) (Dondestan (Revisited), Hannibal 1998)

vers 16h :

Charlie Haden & Paul Motian / For A Free Portugal ("Closeness" Duets, A&M 1976)

Denis Colin trio feat. Gwen Matthews / Blasé (Something In Common, Universal Jazz 2002)

Sonic Youth / Contre Le Sexisme (A Thousand Leaves, Geffen 1998)

Mendelson / La Nausée (Sciences Politiques, Ici D’Ailleurs 2017)

Bonus Tracks, vers 16h45 (après la chronique) :

Ben Harper / Oppression (Fight For Your Mind, Virgin 1995)

Pierre Akendengue / Negro (Africa Obota, Saravah 1976)

Salem Traditon / Fanm (Fanm, Cobalt 2005)

Neneh Cherry / The Next Generation (Raw Like Sushi, Circa Records 1989)