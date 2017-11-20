lundi 20 novembre vers 14h

Manasonics / Invisible Boy (Foley, DStream 2017)

Leonard Cohen / Tower Of Song (I’m Your Man, Columbia 1988)

U2 feat. Johnny Cash / The Wanderer (Zooropa, Island 1993)

Einstürzende Neubauten / Youme & Meyou (Perpetuum Mobile, Mute 2004)

Darto / Guiding Light (Human Giving, Aagoo 2017)

Violett Pi / Six Perroquets Séchés Dans Un Tiroir En Bois (Manifeste Contre La Peur, L-A Be/Absilone 2017)

Le Belve / Ashuak (Raise, Le Belve 2017)

David Chevalier Trio / Patience (Second Life, Cristal records 2017)