lundi 20 novembre 2017
lundi 20 novembre vers 14h
par Henri
Manasonics / Invisible Boy (Foley, DStream 2017)
Leonard Cohen / Tower Of Song (I’m Your Man, Columbia 1988)
U2 feat. Johnny Cash / The Wanderer (Zooropa, Island 1993)
Einstürzende Neubauten / Youme & Meyou (Perpetuum Mobile, Mute 2004)
Darto / Guiding Light (Human Giving, Aagoo 2017)
Violett Pi / Six Perroquets Séchés Dans Un Tiroir En Bois (Manifeste Contre La Peur, L-A Be/Absilone 2017)
Le Belve / Ashuak (Raise, Le Belve 2017)
David Chevalier Trio / Patience (Second Life, Cristal records 2017)
