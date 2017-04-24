par Henri
Akira Kosemura / Stillness Of The Holy Place (Someday e.p. Schole Records 2017)
Ueno Park - Manuel Adnot Solo / Eau Clair (Feu Clair, Atypeek records 2017)
Talma Suns / For You (Wide Eyes, Kütü Folk Records 2017)
Abschaum / Dans Tes Pas (Compilation Ramdam#7, Casbah Records 2017)
Kreidler / Radio Island (European Song, Bureau B 2017)
Coppice / Flut (Tighter) (Preamble to Newly Cemented Dedication to Freedom, Aposiopèse 2017)
vers 14h :
Safia Bahmed-Schwarz / 2Hot4U (compilation Télévisée, La Souterraine 2017)
Tale Of Us / Distante (Tale Of Us, Deutsche Grammophon 2017)
Thomasz Stanko / Sound Space (December Avenue, ECM 2017)
Chotto Suki / On The Way Back (Mother Nature’s Silver Seed, No Problema Tapes 2017)
Tigran Mansurian / Kyrie (Requiem, ECM New Series 2017)
F.U.T.U.R.OS.C.O.P.E. / Utilisation Non Autorisée part II (Utilisation Non Autorisée, Kithybong 2017)
Cluster / Festival International de la Science Fiction, Metz 1977 (Konzerte 1972 - 1977, Bureau B 2017)
après 15h :
Jurriaan Andreissen / Ode On Solitude (The Awakening Dream, Basart Records International 1977)
Noël Akchoté / In The Air Tonight (In The Air Tonight, NA 2017)
Krismenn / Mouar (Krismenn, World Village 2017)
Frànçois & The Atlas Mountains / Ouadouwa (Oblique Images, Another Record 2017)
Moebius / Ruston Monotron (Ding, Bureau B 2017)
Trio Mediaeval & Arve Henriksen / St Magnus Hymn - Nobilis Humilis (Rimur, ECM New Series 2017)
Malik Djoudi / Odepluie (Un, La Souterraine 2017)
Tarkovsky Quartet / Quant Ien Congneu A Ma Pensee (Nuit Blanche, ECM 2017)
Joep Beving / Le Souvenir Des Temps Gracieux (Prehension, Deutsche Grammophon 2017)
une : Alexander Pope