lundi 24 avril vers 13h

Akira Kosemura / Stillness Of The Holy Place (Someday e.p. Schole Records 2017)

Ueno Park - Manuel Adnot Solo / Eau Clair (Feu Clair, Atypeek records 2017)

Talma Suns / For You (Wide Eyes, Kütü Folk Records 2017)

Abschaum / Dans Tes Pas (Compilation Ramdam#7, Casbah Records 2017)

Kreidler / Radio Island (European Song, Bureau B 2017)

Coppice / Flut (Tighter) (Preamble to Newly Cemented Dedication to Freedom, Aposiopèse 2017)

vers 14h :

Safia Bahmed-Schwarz / 2Hot4U (compilation Télévisée, La Souterraine 2017)

Tale Of Us / Distante (Tale Of Us, Deutsche Grammophon 2017)

Thomasz Stanko / Sound Space (December Avenue, ECM 2017)

Chotto Suki / On The Way Back (Mother Nature’s Silver Seed, No Problema Tapes 2017)

Tigran Mansurian / Kyrie (Requiem, ECM New Series 2017)

F.U.T.U.R.OS.C.O.P.E. / Utilisation Non Autorisée part II (Utilisation Non Autorisée, Kithybong 2017)

Cluster / Festival International de la Science Fiction, Metz 1977 (Konzerte 1972 - 1977, Bureau B 2017)

après 15h :

Jurriaan Andreissen / Ode On Solitude (The Awakening Dream, Basart Records International ‎1977)

Noël Akchoté / In The Air Tonight (In The Air Tonight, NA 2017)

Krismenn / Mouar (Krismenn, World Village 2017)

Frànçois & The Atlas Mountains / Ouadouwa (Oblique Images, Another Record 2017)

Moebius / Ruston Monotron (Ding, Bureau B 2017)

Trio Mediaeval & Arve Henriksen / St Magnus Hymn - Nobilis Humilis (Rimur, ECM New Series 2017)

Malik Djoudi / Odepluie (Un, La Souterraine 2017)

Tarkovsky Quartet / Quant Ien Congneu A Ma Pensee (Nuit Blanche, ECM 2017)

Joep Beving / Le Souvenir Des Temps Gracieux (Prehension, Deutsche Grammophon 2017)

une : Alexander Pope