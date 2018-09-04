mardi 04 septembre vers 14h

Club Cactus / Religion feat. Alexei Moon Casselle (Club Cactus, Beg Rose Records 2018)

Puts Marie / Garibaldi (Catching Bad Temper, Yotanka records 2018)

Benjamin Schoos / La Porte Des Rêves (Quand La Nuit Tombe Sur L’Orchestre, Freaksville music 2018)

Ryder Havdale / Where Good Love Never Dies (Candy Haven, White Whale Records 2018)

Blaubird / On Levouch (Rising - La Fin De La Tristesse, Elles et O 2018)

Immigration Unit / Wasting Mornings (Swims remix, Sofa Heroes e.p. 2018)

Fantôme / Longwy Dimanche (Mésopotamie, Aristocrate Recordings 2018)

Elysian Fields / Time Capsule (Pink Air, Microcultures 2018)

Loo & Monetti / Sorry (Broken Inside, No More Splinter 2018)

MellaNoisEscape / Black Scintillas (Heartbeat Of The Death, Ulysse Maison D’Artistes 2018)

François Audrain / Épilogue (Accueil Transit, Il Monstro 2018)

Steve Amber / Mood Swing Moderator (From A Temple On A Hill e.p. 2018)

The Slow Sliders / I’m Dead Anyway (Glissade Tranquille, Kythibong/Éminence Grise 2018)

Leather / Camera Girl (Material Girls, Exag records 2018)

Jean-Michel Caradec / Les Oiseaux Volaient à L’envers (L’Intégrale, MCA 2018)

Holy Esque / Anxiety (Television/Sweet, Beyond The Frequency 2018)

awhat ? / TP (Loisirs, 2018)

This Is Shit / Transition 1.3 (EP, Upton Park 2018)

Club Cactus / La culture feat. Pascal Bouaziz (Club Cactus, Beg Rose Records 2018)