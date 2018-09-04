mardi 4 septembre 2018
mardi 04 septembre vers 14h
par Henri
Club Cactus / Religion feat. Alexei Moon Casselle (Club Cactus, Beg Rose Records 2018)
Puts Marie / Garibaldi (Catching Bad Temper, Yotanka records 2018)
Benjamin Schoos / La Porte Des Rêves (Quand La Nuit Tombe Sur L’Orchestre, Freaksville music 2018)
Ryder Havdale / Where Good Love Never Dies (Candy Haven, White Whale Records 2018)
Blaubird / On Levouch (Rising - La Fin De La Tristesse, Elles et O 2018)
Immigration Unit / Wasting Mornings (Swims remix, Sofa Heroes e.p. 2018)
Fantôme / Longwy Dimanche (Mésopotamie, Aristocrate Recordings 2018)
Elysian Fields / Time Capsule (Pink Air, Microcultures 2018)
Loo & Monetti / Sorry (Broken Inside, No More Splinter 2018)
MellaNoisEscape / Black Scintillas (Heartbeat Of The Death, Ulysse Maison D’Artistes 2018)
François Audrain / Épilogue (Accueil Transit, Il Monstro 2018)
Steve Amber / Mood Swing Moderator (From A Temple On A Hill e.p. 2018)
The Slow Sliders / I’m Dead Anyway (Glissade Tranquille, Kythibong/Éminence Grise 2018)
Leather / Camera Girl (Material Girls, Exag records 2018)
Jean-Michel Caradec / Les Oiseaux Volaient à L’envers (L’Intégrale, MCA 2018)
Holy Esque / Anxiety (Television/Sweet, Beyond The Frequency 2018)
awhat ? / TP (Loisirs, 2018)
This Is Shit / Transition 1.3 (EP, Upton Park 2018)
