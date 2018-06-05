mardi 05 juin vers 14h

introduction : Gavin Bryars / By The Vaar (Farewell to Philosophy, Point Music 1996)

St. Christopher / The Ladder (Love You To Pieces, Vinyl Japan 1994)

Charlie Looker / Puppet (Simple Answers, Last Things 2018)

Elsa Grether / "Chaconne" from the Partita for solo violin n°2, BWV 1004 (Kaleidoscope, Outhere Music 2017)

Jòhann Jòhannsson / The Radiant City (Orphée, Deutsche Grammophon 2016)

Ignatus / Corps et Biens ([e.pok], Ignatub 2017)

Gerry & The Holograms / Gerry & The Holograms (1979, compilation So-Low, The Vinyl Factory 2016)

Philippe Petit & Heike Aumuller / On Top Of The Pyramid Of The Sun In Teotihuacan (Philippe Petit & Friends ... On Top, Aagoo records 2018)

Apollonia / Zaïre (Garden City Movement, Night Time Stories 2018)

Nini Raviolette / Suis-Je Normale ? (12", Celluloid 1980)

Superbravo / Seule (L’Angle Vivant, Zamora Label 2017)

Young Marble Giants / Music For Evenings (Colossal Youth, Rough Trade 1980)

Peter Kernel / There’s Nothing Like You (The Size Of the Night, On The Camper Records 2018)

DPU / Golden Years (Golden Years, Il Monstro 2018)

Zëro / Deranged (Ain’t that May Hem ? Ici D’Ailleurs 2018)

Amphore / Hiver (De L’été à L’Automne, 2018)

Khruangbin / August 10 (Con Todo El Mundo, Night Time Stories 2018)

Al Green / For The Good Times (I’m Still In Love With You, Hi-Records 1972)

Nick Cave & Kylie Minogue / Where The Wild Roses Grow (Murder Ballads, Mute 1996)

Michael Head / Something like You (compilation Sing and They’ll Sing Your Song, Megaphone 2017)

Reverend Beat-Man & the New Wave / But I Love You (Blues Trash, Voodoo Rhythm Records 2018)

Jim Yamouridis / The Golden Light (The Other Side, Microcultures 2018)

Sylvain Chauveau / On The Influence Of Planetary Attraction (Past Everything, Brocoli 2017)

Fontaine Wallace / Quarantaine (Fontaine Wallace, Microcultures 2018)

Arat Kilo, Mamani Keïta & Mike Ladd / Dou Coula (Visions Of Selam, Accords Croisés 2018)

La Dame Blanche / El Sumo Sacerdote (Bajo El Mismo Cielo, Jarring Effects 2018)

Kanye West / All Mine (Ye, Def Jam Recordings 2018)

Natasja / Calabria 2008 (Shooting Star, Makasound 2009)

Sister Nancy / Bam Bam (compilation 300% Dynamite, Soul Jazz records 1999)

Massive Attack / (Exchange) (Mezzanin, Circa Records 1998)

Alpha / Somewhere Not Here (Come From Heaven, Melankolik 1997)

Lee Hazlewood / My Autumn’s Done Come (The Very Special World Of Lee Hazlewood, MGM Records 1966)

The Married Monk / Siamese Twins (Headgearalienpoo, ici D’Ailleurs 2018)

Ensemble De Caelis / Quan Lo Rios (Le Livre d’Aliénor, ADF Bayard Musique 2017)

Nico / Frozen Warnings (The Marble Index, Elektra 1968)

Le Faux Ensemble / Apex’s Hapax (Double Bind, 2018). Le Faux Ensemble est en concert de sortie de disque ce jeudi 7 juin au Bar à Son/Pannonica)

Mark Hollis / A New Jerusalem (Mark Hollis, Polydor 1998)

une : El ahogado en Puerto Chuburna despues del huracan Isidore by Gerardo Monteil Klint