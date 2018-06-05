mardi 05 juin vers 14h
par Henri
introduction : Gavin Bryars / By The Vaar (Farewell to Philosophy, Point Music 1996)
St. Christopher / The Ladder (Love You To Pieces, Vinyl Japan 1994)
Charlie Looker / Puppet (Simple Answers, Last Things 2018)
Elsa Grether / "Chaconne" from the Partita for solo violin n°2, BWV 1004 (Kaleidoscope, Outhere Music 2017)
Jòhann Jòhannsson / The Radiant City (Orphée, Deutsche Grammophon 2016)
Ignatus / Corps et Biens ([e.pok], Ignatub 2017)
Gerry & The Holograms / Gerry & The Holograms (1979, compilation So-Low, The Vinyl Factory 2016)
Philippe Petit & Heike Aumuller / On Top Of The Pyramid Of The Sun In Teotihuacan (Philippe Petit & Friends ... On Top, Aagoo records 2018)
Apollonia / Zaïre (Garden City Movement, Night Time Stories 2018)
Nini Raviolette / Suis-Je Normale ? (12", Celluloid 1980)
Superbravo / Seule (L’Angle Vivant, Zamora Label 2017)
Young Marble Giants / Music For Evenings (Colossal Youth, Rough Trade 1980)
Peter Kernel / There’s Nothing Like You (The Size Of the Night, On The Camper Records 2018)
DPU / Golden Years (Golden Years, Il Monstro 2018)
Zëro / Deranged (Ain’t that May Hem ? Ici D’Ailleurs 2018)
Amphore / Hiver (De L’été à L’Automne, 2018)
Khruangbin / August 10 (Con Todo El Mundo, Night Time Stories 2018)
Al Green / For The Good Times (I’m Still In Love With You, Hi-Records 1972)
Nick Cave & Kylie Minogue / Where The Wild Roses Grow (Murder Ballads, Mute 1996)
Michael Head / Something like You (compilation Sing and They’ll Sing Your Song, Megaphone 2017)
Reverend Beat-Man & the New Wave / But I Love You (Blues Trash, Voodoo Rhythm Records 2018)
Jim Yamouridis / The Golden Light (The Other Side, Microcultures 2018)
Sylvain Chauveau / On The Influence Of Planetary Attraction (Past Everything, Brocoli 2017)
Fontaine Wallace / Quarantaine (Fontaine Wallace, Microcultures 2018)
Arat Kilo, Mamani Keïta & Mike Ladd / Dou Coula (Visions Of Selam, Accords Croisés 2018)
La Dame Blanche / El Sumo Sacerdote (Bajo El Mismo Cielo, Jarring Effects 2018)
Kanye West / All Mine (Ye, Def Jam Recordings 2018)
Natasja / Calabria 2008 (Shooting Star, Makasound 2009)
Sister Nancy / Bam Bam (compilation 300% Dynamite, Soul Jazz records 1999)
Massive Attack / (Exchange) (Mezzanin, Circa Records 1998)
Alpha / Somewhere Not Here (Come From Heaven, Melankolik 1997)
Lee Hazlewood / My Autumn’s Done Come (The Very Special World Of Lee Hazlewood, MGM Records 1966)
The Married Monk / Siamese Twins (Headgearalienpoo, ici D’Ailleurs 2018)
Ensemble De Caelis / Quan Lo Rios (Le Livre d’Aliénor, ADF Bayard Musique 2017)
Nico / Frozen Warnings (The Marble Index, Elektra 1968)
Le Faux Ensemble / Apex’s Hapax (Double Bind, 2018). Le Faux Ensemble est en concert de sortie de disque ce jeudi 7 juin au Bar à Son/Pannonica)
Mark Hollis / A New Jerusalem (Mark Hollis, Polydor 1998)
une : El ahogado en Puerto Chuburna despues del huracan Isidore by Gerardo Monteil Klint
programmation musicale du 05 juin 2018 (MP3 - 390.6 Mo)
