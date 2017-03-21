mardi 21 mars vers 13h45

Albert Ayler Quintet / Bells (Black Revolt, Magic Music 1990)

Roy Brooks & The Artistic Truth / Black Survival (compilation Freedom Rhythm & Sound, Soul Jazz Records 2009)

Nana Vasconcelos / Goree (Fragments - Modern Tradition, Tzadik 1997)

Black Sifichi & Negative Stencil / Images (Tick, Noise Museum 1999)

Anne-James Chaton & Andy Moor / Vous Êtes Riche (Le Journaliste, Unsounds 2009)

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds / I Had A Dream Joe (Henry’s Dream, Mute 1992)

Dälek / Black Smoke Rises (From Filthy Tongue Of Gods And Griots, Ipecac 2002)

Run DMC / Proud To Be Black (Raising Hell, Profile Records 1986)

vers 15h :

James Brown / Say It Loud - I’m Black And I’m Proud (Say It Loud I’m Black And I’m Proud, Kings Records 1969)

The Clash / Ghetto Defendant (Combat Rock, Epic 1982)

Sleaford Mods / Black Monday (Chubbed Up +, Ipecac 2014)

Big’n / Old Negro Work Song (Dying Breed - A Collection Of Singles & Unreleased Songs, Africantape 2011)

The Ex / Sister (Turn, Vicious Circle 2004)

Alfred Panou & Art Ensemble Of Chicago / Je Suis Un Sauvage (45 tours Saravah 1970)

Wynton Marsalis & The Lincoln Center Jazz Orchestra / Chant To Call The Indian Out (Blood On The Fields, Columbia 1997)

Gil Scott-Heron / The Prisoner (Pieces Of A Man, Flying Dutchman 1971)

Nina Simone / I Wish I Knew How It Would Feel To Be Free (Silk & Soul, RCA 1967)

Aretha Franklin / Chain Of Fools (Lady Soul, Atlantic 1968)

Leon Thomas / Malcolm’s Gone (Spirit Known And Unknown, Flying Dutchman 1969)

Colette Magny / U.S.A. Doudou (Feu et Rythme, Le Chant Du Monde 1971)

vers 16h :

James Blood Ulmer / Are You Glad To Be In America ? (Are You Glad To Be In America ? Rough Trade 1980)

Bruce Springsteen / Straight Time (The Ghost Of Tom Joad, Columbia 1995)

Bill Frisell / Lost Again, Dark (Disfarmer, Nonesuch 2009)

Pierre Henry / Au ghetto (Carnets de Venise, inédit 2004)

Stevie Wonder / Village Ghetto Land (Songs In The Key Of Life, Motown 1976)

Donny Hathaway / The Ghetto (Live, Atlantic 1972)

La Rumeur / Le Hors Piste (Deuxième Volet : Le Franc-Tireur, Fuas 1998)