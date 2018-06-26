mardi 26 juin 2018
mardi 26 juin vers 14h
Goin’ to Bora Bora with Laurent Charrier
par Henri
Arthur Lyman - Taboo (Les Sons Exotiques d’Arthur Lyman, Barclay 1960)
Miriam Makeba - Little Boy (Chants d’Afrique, RCA Victor 1963)
Oscar Brown Jr. - Like a Flower (Brother Where are You, Atlantic 1974)
Junior Mance - St. James Infirmary (Harlem Lullaby, Atlantic 1967)
Love Sculpture - Summertime (Blues Helping, Parlophone 1968)
Nino Ferrer - Freak (Metronomie, Riviera 1971)
Serge Gainsbourg - En Melody (Histoire de Melody Nelson, Philips 1971)
Paolo Zavallone & His Orchestra - Yellow Fever (The Lost Dancefloor Joints, Dualismo Sound 2017) Merci Gus !
Pleasure - Joyous (Pleasure, Fantasy 1977)
Aged In Harmony - You’re a Melody (You’re a Melody, Melodies International 2016)
Kamaal Williams - The Return + High Roller (The Return, Black Focus Records LTD 2018)
Herbie Hancock - People Music (Secrets, CBS 1976)
Weather Report - River People (Mr. Gone, CBS 1978)
Grace Jones - Private Life (Island Life, Island 1985)
Gino Soccio - So Lonely (Outline, Hispavox 1979)
Piero Piccioni - Eros in Hiro (Bora Bora, AMS Records 1968 réédition 2016)
Thomas Dolby - Budapest by Blimp (Aliens Ate my Buick, EMI 1988)
Flash And The Pan - Midnight Man (Early Morning Wake Up Call, CBS 1985)
Bauhaus - Of Lillies and Remains (Mask, Beggars Banquet 1981)
The Sound - Still Your Air (maxi One Thousand Reasons, Statik Records 1984)
