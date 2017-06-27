mardi 27 juin vers 13h05

Boris D Hegenbart / Hermetik (2/Tau, Quecksilber )

The Greatest Hoax / Pulling Up The Sheets (expiration Compositions, Serein 2017)

Mort Garson / Ode To An African Violet (Mother Earth’s Plantasia, The Great thunder)

Flotation Toy Warning / Everything That Is Difficult Will Come To The End (The Machine That Made Us, Talitres 2017)

Oddfellow’s Casino / Down In The Water (Oh, Sealand, At The Helm Records 2017)

Visage / Blocks On Blocks (Visage, Polydor 1980)

Adam Carpet / Rock Is Dead Mambo Is Not (Hardcore Problem Solver, Prismopaco Records 2017)

Brome / Ce Soir Particulier (Grand Bois, Sosei records/Arbouse recordings 2017)

Ultravox / I Want To Be A Machine (Ultravox !, Island 1976)

Sonic Youth / Shoot (Dirty, Geffen 1992)

vers 14h :

Lourdes Rebels / Lolita (Lolita, Aagoo Records 2017)