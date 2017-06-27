par Henri
Boris D Hegenbart / Hermetik (2/Tau, Quecksilber )
The Greatest Hoax / Pulling Up The Sheets (expiration Compositions, Serein 2017)
Mort Garson / Ode To An African Violet (Mother Earth’s Plantasia, The Great thunder)
Flotation Toy Warning / Everything That Is Difficult Will Come To The End (The Machine That Made Us, Talitres 2017)
Oddfellow’s Casino / Down In The Water (Oh, Sealand, At The Helm Records 2017)
Visage / Blocks On Blocks (Visage, Polydor 1980)
Adam Carpet / Rock Is Dead Mambo Is Not (Hardcore Problem Solver, Prismopaco Records 2017)
Brome / Ce Soir Particulier (Grand Bois, Sosei records/Arbouse recordings 2017)
Ultravox / I Want To Be A Machine (Ultravox !, Island 1976)
Sonic Youth / Shoot (Dirty, Geffen 1992)
vers 14h :
Lourdes Rebels / Lolita (Lolita, Aagoo Records 2017)