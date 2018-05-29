mardi 29 mai 2018
mardi 29 mai vers 14h
par Henri
Stefano Zeni / Intensive Care (Parallel Paths, Zanetti Records 2018)
Bon Iver / 29 #Strafford Apts (22, A Million, JagJaguwar 2016)
Brutuss64 / Falling Down (Slow Future, Calico 2018)
Will Oldham / O Let It Be (Joya, Drag City 1997)
The Married Monk / Love Commander Strikes Again (Headgearalienpoo, Ici D’Ailleurs 2018)
Lucio Battisti / E Penso A Te (Il Mio Canto Libero, RCA 1972)
Rougge / Fragment 48 (Cordes, Green United Music 2018)
Philippe Petit & Maja Jantar / Bakaltag (Philippe Petit & Friends, Aagoo recordings 2018)
Talk Talk / Myrrhman (Laughing Stock, Polydor 1991)
Nina Simone / Ne Me Quitte Pas (I Put A Spell On You, Verve 1965)
Victoria Hanna / Hayoshevet Baganim (Victoria Hanna, 2016)
George McMullen Trio / I Loved Her Laugh (Boomerang, pfMENTUM 2018)
The Police / Tea In The Sahara (Synchronicity, A&M 1983)
DPU / N’Oublie Pas (Golden Years, Il Monstro 2018)
Lebanon Hanover / Kiss Me Until My Lips Fall Off (Let Them Be Alien, Dead Scarlet records 2018)
Vowws / Agents Of Harmony (Under The World, Weyrd Son Records 2018)
Selofan / H MovaEia Elvai Tnç Modaç (Vitrioli, Dead Scarlet Records 2018)
The Cure / A Forest (Seventeen Seconds, Fiction Records 1981)
Michelle Gurevich / Party Girl (Party Girl, 2007)
The Feelies / In Between (reprise) (In Between, Bar None records 2017)
Yo La Tengo / From A Motel 6 (Painful, City Slang 1993)
Megrim / You Can Buy My Soul (Families, Jigsaw Records 2018)
Andrew Sweeny / Human Love (Free The Prisoners, Travelling Music/Microcultures 2018)
The For Carnation / A tribute To (The For Carnation, Drag City 2000)
Morphine / Hanging On A Curtain (Like Swimming, Rykodisc 1997)
Patcash / Les Cévennes (Restoring Neighborhood, OHM 2018)
The Third Eye Foundation / Controlled Demolition - That’s Why (Wake The Dead, Ici D’Ailleurs 2018)
Skipp Whitman / Bright Times (e.p. 2018)
Los Destellos / Onsta La Yeriba (compilation Peru Bravo, Funk, Soul & Psych from Peru’s Radical Decade, Tiger’s Milk Records 2016)
Des Lions Pour Des Lions / Derviche Safari (Derviche Safari, MaAuLa Records 2018)
Abelardo Barroso with Orquesta Sensacion / Bruca Manigua (Cha Cha Cha, World Circuit 2014)
Brian Auger / Fire In The Mind (Back To The Beginning, The Brain Auger Anthology, Freestyle Records 2015)
René Costy / Ostinato Bass (Danger, Suspense Et Éprouvettes, et compilation Expectancy, Sdban 2017)
Henri Texier / Les "Là-bas" (Varech, JMS 1977)
Orchestre Laye Thiam / Sanga Té (compilation Senegal 70, Analog Africa 2015)
Mathieu Boogaerts / Le Glorieux (Promeneur, Tôt Ou Tard 2016)
Bon Iver / 29 #Strafford Apts (22, A Million, JagJaguwar 2016)
Brutuss64 / Falling Down (Slow Future, Calico 2018)
Will Oldham / O Let It Be (Joya, Drag City 1997)
The Married Monk / Love Commander Strikes Again (Headgearalienpoo, Ici D’Ailleurs 2018)
Lucio Battisti / E Penso A Te (Il Mio Canto Libero, RCA 1972)
Rougge / Fragment 48 (Cordes, Green United Music 2018)
Philippe Petit & Maja Jantar / Bakaltag (Philippe Petit & Friends, Aagoo recordings 2018)
Talk Talk / Myrrhman (Laughing Stock, Polydor 1991)
Nina Simone / Ne Me Quitte Pas (I Put A Spell On You, Verve 1965)
Victoria Hanna / Hayoshevet Baganim (Victoria Hanna, 2016)
George McMullen Trio / I Loved Her Laugh (Boomerang, pfMENTUM 2018)
The Police / Tea In The Sahara (Synchronicity, A&M 1983)
DPU / N’Oublie Pas (Golden Years, Il Monstro 2018)
Lebanon Hanover / Kiss Me Until My Lips Fall Off (Let Them Be Alien, Dead Scarlet records 2018)
Vowws / Agents Of Harmony (Under The World, Weyrd Son Records 2018)
Selofan / H MovaEia Elvai Tnç Modaç (Vitrioli, Dead Scarlet Records 2018)
The Cure / A Forest (Seventeen Seconds, Fiction Records 1981)
Michelle Gurevich / Party Girl (Party Girl, 2007)
The Feelies / In Between (reprise) (In Between, Bar None records 2017)
Yo La Tengo / From A Motel 6 (Painful, City Slang 1993)
Megrim / You Can Buy My Soul (Families, Jigsaw Records 2018)
Andrew Sweeny / Human Love (Free The Prisoners, Travelling Music/Microcultures 2018)
The For Carnation / A tribute To (The For Carnation, Drag City 2000)
Morphine / Hanging On A Curtain (Like Swimming, Rykodisc 1997)
Patcash / Les Cévennes (Restoring Neighborhood, OHM 2018)
The Third Eye Foundation / Controlled Demolition - That’s Why (Wake The Dead, Ici D’Ailleurs 2018)
Skipp Whitman / Bright Times (e.p. 2018)
Los Destellos / Onsta La Yeriba (compilation Peru Bravo, Funk, Soul & Psych from Peru’s Radical Decade, Tiger’s Milk Records 2016)
Des Lions Pour Des Lions / Derviche Safari (Derviche Safari, MaAuLa Records 2018)
Abelardo Barroso with Orquesta Sensacion / Bruca Manigua (Cha Cha Cha, World Circuit 2014)
Brian Auger / Fire In The Mind (Back To The Beginning, The Brain Auger Anthology, Freestyle Records 2015)
René Costy / Ostinato Bass (Danger, Suspense Et Éprouvettes, et compilation Expectancy, Sdban 2017)
Henri Texier / Les "Là-bas" (Varech, JMS 1977)
Orchestre Laye Thiam / Sanga Té (compilation Senegal 70, Analog Africa 2015)
Mathieu Boogaerts / Le Glorieux (Promeneur, Tôt Ou Tard 2016)
SALON D'ECOUTE
- Aucun audio !
DERNIERS ARTICLES
- 29.05 mardi 29 mai vers 14h
- 22.05 mardi 22 mai vers 14h
- 10.04 mardi 10 avril vers 15h
- 3.04 mardi 03 avril vers 14h
- 6.03 Mardi 06 mars vers 13h30 - Zappa