samedi 26 mai 2018

samedi 26 mai vers 14h

Semaine mai 68 : 1968 et après...

par Henri

Mai 68, et après ? Après ça plane pas mal pour certains...

The Soft Machine / Hope For Happiness - Joy Of A Toy - Hope For Happiness (reprise) (The Soft Machine, 1968)
Can / You Doo Right (Monster Movie, 1969)
Iron Butterfly / In-A-Gadda-Da-Vida (In-A-Gadda-Da-Vida, 1968)
Bjorn Fongaard / Galaxy (Musique Electronique Norvégienne, Prospective 21e siècle 1968)
Pink Floyd / Atom Heart Mother : Father’s Shout - Breast Milky - Mother Fore - Funky Dung - Mind Your Throats Please - Remergence (Atom Heart Mother, 1970)
The Allman Brothers Band / Jessica (Brothers And Sisters, 1973)
Tangerine Dream / Phaedra (Phaedra, 1973)
Klaus Schulze / Bayreuth Return (Timewind, 1975)
David Vorhaus / White Noise 2 : Concerto For Synthesizer - movement III (White Noise 2 : Concerto For Synthesizer, 1975)
Mike Oldfield / Incantations part 1 (Incantations, 1978)
Philip Glass & Bob Wilson / Knee Play 1 (Einstein On The Beach, 1976 - 1979)





