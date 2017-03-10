vendredi 10 mars vers 13h30

Musicien et fin DJ, Luc Rambo propose quelques unes de ses sélections musicales magnifiques pour vos oreilles ébahies. Pépites secrètes ou tubes imparables, enchainés avec élégance, un beau programme d’après-midi.

JS Bach / Sonate (jouée par Glenn Gould)

David Grubbs, Belfi & Pilia / Onrushing Cloud

Week End / Nostalgia (La Variété)

Areski Belkacem & Brigitte Fontaine / Les Étoiles et Les Cochons (Le Bonheur)

Peder / With A Great Feeling Of Love

Suuns / Infinity

Rosemary Standley / Jack Hole

Cass McCombs / If You Loved Me Before

Shipping News / Axons And Dendrites

Wim Mertens / The Personnel Changes

The Divine Comedy / 3rd of May

Band Apart / Eve Ryonne

Domenico Scarlati / Sonate n°87

Bouaziz / Que Du Bruit

V.O. / The Date

Prefab Sprout / Radio Love

Harmonia ’76 & Brian Eno / Welcome

Bee Gees / With The Sun In My Eyes

Avi Buffalo / Overwhelmed With Pride

Vers 15h :

Lewis / Like To See You Again

Philippe Poirier / Sans Sentiments

Owen Pallett / Tryst With Mephistopheles

Will Straton / Wild Rose

John Adams / China Gates

Frank Sinatra / Old Man River

Dead Can Dance / In Power We Entrust The Love Advocated

Espers / Flowely Noontide

Ennio Morricone / Ninna Nanna Per Adulteri

Jason Lytle / Somewhere There’s A Someone