par Henri
Musicien et fin DJ, Luc Rambo propose quelques unes de ses sélections musicales magnifiques pour vos oreilles ébahies. Pépites secrètes ou tubes imparables, enchainés avec élégance, un beau programme d’après-midi.
JS Bach / Sonate (jouée par Glenn Gould)
David Grubbs, Belfi & Pilia / Onrushing Cloud
Week End / Nostalgia (La Variété)
Areski Belkacem & Brigitte Fontaine / Les Étoiles et Les Cochons (Le Bonheur)
Peder / With A Great Feeling Of Love
Suuns / Infinity
Rosemary Standley / Jack Hole
Cass McCombs / If You Loved Me Before
Shipping News / Axons And Dendrites
Wim Mertens / The Personnel Changes
The Divine Comedy / 3rd of May
Band Apart / Eve Ryonne
Domenico Scarlati / Sonate n°87
Bouaziz / Que Du Bruit
V.O. / The Date
Prefab Sprout / Radio Love
Harmonia ’76 & Brian Eno / Welcome
Bee Gees / With The Sun In My Eyes
Avi Buffalo / Overwhelmed With Pride
Vers 15h :
Lewis / Like To See You Again
Philippe Poirier / Sans Sentiments
Owen Pallett / Tryst With Mephistopheles
Will Straton / Wild Rose
John Adams / China Gates
Frank Sinatra / Old Man River
Dead Can Dance / In Power We Entrust The Love Advocated
Espers / Flowely Noontide
Ennio Morricone / Ninna Nanna Per Adulteri
Jason Lytle / Somewhere There’s A Someone