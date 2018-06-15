vendredi 15 juin vers 14h

Benjamin Britten / War Requiem - VI. Libera Me (War Requiem Op.66, Antonio Pappano, dir. Warner Classics 2013)

Bachar Mar-Khalifé / Kyrie Eleison (Ya Balad, InFiné 2015)

Nina Simone / That’s All I Ask (Wild Is The Wind, Philips 1966)

Lars Gullin / Ablution (The Liquid Moves Of Lars Gullin, Lost Jazz Files 1959 - 1963, Sonorama Records 2016)

Brigitte Fontaine / Le Train (13 Chansons Décadentes et Fantasmagoriques, Productions Jacques Canetti 1966)

Baden Powell / Pai (Lotus, Disques Festival 1971)

Jackson C. Frank / Goodbye (To My Loving You) (1974, The Complete recordings vol.2, Bada Bing recordings 2015)

Lucio Battisti / La Luce Dell’est (1972, Ancora Tu - Greatest Hits, RCA 1993)

Nino Ferrer / L’Angleterre (Nino Ferrer & Leggs, Barclay 1973)

Charlie Looker / Black Sun (Simple Answers, Last Things 2018)

Victoria Hanna / Orayta (Victoria Hanna, 2016)

Erwan Coutant / Grêle (Four, Erwan Coutant 2018)

Steve Reich / Pulses - Section I, II, IIIa & IIIb (Music For 18 Musicians, Nonesuch 1997)

Georges Aperghis / Récitation 1 (Récitations, Martine Viard, Montaigne 1983)

Pole / Taxi (3, Kiff 2000)

Asger Baden + Feder / 58/68 (Furcula episode 1, Lizard Shakedown Records 2017)

Philip Glass / Opening from Glassworks (reworked by Christian Badzura, Piano Works, Vikingur Olafsson, Deutsche Grammophon 2017)

Krzysztof Penderecki / Threnody To The Victims Of Hiroshima (Witold Rowicki, Decca records 1964, in Twin Peaks, limited event series soundtrack, Rancho Rosa 2017)

David Lynch & Dean Hurley / Slow 30’s Room (Twin Peaks, limited event series soundtrack, Rancho Rosa 2017)

