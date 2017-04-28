par Henri
Masaki Batoh / World Of Pain
Durutti Column / Dream Of A Child
Low / Lazer Beam
Harper’s Bizarre / Witchi Tai To
Duncan Browne / Give Me, Take You
Moondog / You The Vandal
Domenico Scarlatti / Sonate K 208
Alasdair Roberts / Sweet William’s Ghost
Benni Hemm Hemm / Blood In Lady Lawson
Six Organs of Admittance / School of Flower
John Cage / Round for EPS
Boards of Canada / Zoetrope
Sun Kil Moon / Alesund
Alva Noto & Ryuichi Sakamoto / Aurora
Bassekou Kouyaté & N’goni Ba / N’goni Fola
Don Nino / Seasons Seeds Seas
Red Krayola / Maharashtra
John Crow / Compulsion
Castus / Coboy
vers 15h :
Rachel’s / Water From The Same Source
Clogs / Red Seas
Tony Bennett / The Gentle Rain
Peggy Lee / Is That All There Is ?
Dalida (& Manset) / Je me Repose
Bertrand Belin / Pyrénées
Bill Callahan / Lapse
Sebadoh / On Fire