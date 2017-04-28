vendredi 28 avril vers 13h30

Masaki Batoh / World Of Pain

Durutti Column / Dream Of A Child

Low / Lazer Beam

Harper’s Bizarre / Witchi Tai To

Duncan Browne / Give Me, Take You

Moondog / You The Vandal

Domenico Scarlatti / Sonate K 208

Alasdair Roberts / Sweet William’s Ghost

Benni Hemm Hemm / Blood In Lady Lawson

Six Organs of Admittance / School of Flower

John Cage / Round for EPS

Boards of Canada / Zoetrope

Sun Kil Moon / Alesund

Alva Noto & Ryuichi Sakamoto / Aurora

Bassekou Kouyaté & N’goni Ba / N’goni Fola

Don Nino / Seasons Seeds Seas

Red Krayola / Maharashtra

John Crow / Compulsion

Castus / Coboy

vers 15h :

Rachel’s / Water From The Same Source

Clogs / Red Seas

Tony Bennett / The Gentle Rain

Peggy Lee / Is That All There Is ?

Dalida (& Manset) / Je me Repose

Bertrand Belin / Pyrénées

Bill Callahan / Lapse

Sebadoh / On Fire