Les insomnies
Une sélection musicale chasseuse de trouble à écouter dans le noir pour s’alourdir les paupières.
par Musico Ergo Sum
Jonti - Staring Windows
Janis Joplin - Cry
Mum - Underwater Snow
Charlotte Gainsbourg - Lying with you
Lali Puna - The bucket
Cinerama - Love
Anna Calvi - Sing to me
B Fleischmann - Sleep
Documents joints
-
Podacast Musico Ergo Sum - Insomnie (MP3 - 34.1 Mo)
