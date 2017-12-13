L’association JET connaît une situation budgétaire difficile menaçant sérieusement la poursuite des activités de l’association et la pérennité des emplois.

Si petite soit votre contribution*, plus que jamais, la 100aine de bénévoles et les 8 salariés de JET ont besoin de votre soutien pour continuer l’aventure.

1 mois pour soutien financier JETFM

1 mois pour soutenir JET, du 1er au 31 décembre 2017

Soutenir JET, c'est agir pour :

Pour vos messages de soutien : sur la boîte mail auditeur@jet-asso.fr
et/ou via le répondeur auditeur au 02 28 25 23 90, nous les relayerons à l’antenne !

MERCI pour l’aide que vous pourrez nous apporter.

 * Dons défiscalisables, paiement sécurisé avec émission automatique d’un justificatif de paiement.

JETFM 91.2FM

Votre don de soutien à JET
mercredi 13 décembre 2017

Les insomnies

Une sélection musicale chasseuse de trouble à écouter dans le noir pour s’alourdir les paupières.

par Musico Ergo Sum

Jonti - Staring Windows

Janis Joplin - Cry

Mum - Underwater Snow

Charlotte Gainsbourg - Lying with you

Lali Puna - The bucket

Cinerama - Love

Anna Calvi - Sing to me

B Fleischmann - Sleep





