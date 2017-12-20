Radia, mercredi 20 décembre, 16h30

"Pourquoi le moustique, il mange le sang de nous et pas des pâtes ? (Why mosquitos eat our blood and not pasta ?)

Pourquoi quand je regarde par la fenêtre, elle bouge la maison ? (Why, when i look out the windom, the house is moving ?)

Pourquoi les lapins qui courent, ils sont en poils et ceux qu’on mange, ils sont en viande ? (Why the running rabbits are made of furs but those we eat are meat ?)

Pourquoi les fleurs, elles défleurissent ? (Why flowers unflowered ?)

Où j’étais avant d’être dans ton ventre ? (Where am i before growing inside you ?)

Avant moi, y’avait quoi ? (What’s before me ?)"

Avant moi (Before me) is a play for kids created in october 2017 by the theatre company Rachel Mademoizelle.It’s about origin of life, creation of the planets, life on earth and evolution (in the darwin way) until our birth. Inspired by a same title childbook by drawner Emmanuelle Houssais it’s a tiny tale for 3 - 6 aged. Annaïck Domergue did the script and played, Henri Landré made the sound, played live each time, with parts of improvisation and accident (as life).

This is a radiophonic version of the play without any words (except the introduction), just trying to make sense about the evolution with sounds only.

Contains samples by Pierre Henry, David Hykes, Rafael Toral & Chris Watson. Introducing Misha Landré Domergue.